When Does A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Come Out On Netflix? Here's Where To Watch

1 July 2024, 15:33

When does A Good Girl's Guide To Murder come out on Netflix?
When does A Good Girl's Guide To Murder come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder is set to be released on Netflix on August 1st worldwide. Here's everything you need to know.

The long-awaited adaptation of Holly Jackson's best-selling novel A Good Girl's Guide To Murder is finally here... but when does it come out on Netflix?

Fans all round the world might already know the ins and outs of Pip Fitz-Amobi's investigation into the death of Andie Bell in the beloved mystery crime YA books, but a whole new host of viewers is about to experience it for the very first time thanks to the brand new TV series.

While the six-episode series has already been released and is now streaming in the UK, Australia and New Zealand, the rest of the world will be able to tune in when it drops on Netflix on August 1st.

Here's everything you need to know about A Good Girl's Guide To Murder and where to watch it.

When is A Good Girl's Guide To Murder release date on Netflix?

Wednesday's Emma Myers stars in A Good Girl's Guide To Murder
Wednesday's Emma Myers stars in A Good Girl's Guide To Murder. Picture: Netflix

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Netflix Release Date: When does it come out?

  • A Good Girl's Guide To Murder will be released on Netflix on Thursday August 1st.

All six episodes will become available to stream at the same time, and it'll be released globally. So no matter where you are in the world, if you have access to Netflix, you'll be able to watch it.

Elsewhere, A Good Girl's Guide To Murder is now available to stream in the UK (iPlayer), Australia (Stan) and New Zealand (ThreeNow).

Watch the A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder trailer

What is A Good Girl's Guide To Murder about?

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder is a six-episode series based on the novel of the same name by Holly Jackson. The young adult, mystery crime story follows an investigation carried out by seventeen-year old true crime enthusiast Pippa "Pip" Fitz-Amobi (played by Wednesday's Emma Myers).

Much like the book, this TV adaptation takes place in Little Kilton in Buckinghamshire in the UK. And yep, that means Emma is putting on an English accent to play Pip. (In the US version of the book, the story takes place in Fairview, Connecticut.)

In the book, Pip begins to investigate the murder of Andie Bell and the apparent suicide of her boyfriend and alleged perpetrator Sal Singh. Her aim is to exonerate and prove that Sal was falsely accused of the murder, all while uncovering the true killer.

As her investigation goes on, she ends up befriending Sal's younger brother Ravi and finds herself in more and more danger as threads unravel and new evidences comes to light. How does it all end? Well, you'll have to watch to find out.

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder sees main character Pip investigate the murder of Andie Bell
A Good Girl's Guide To Murder sees main character Pip investigate the murder of Andie Bell. Picture: Netflix

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder cast: Who plays Pip? Who else is in the cast?

Emma Myers, who plays Enid Sinclair in Netflix's Wednesday, plays Pip Fitz-Amobi, and she's joined by a whole host of British actors. Here's the full cast list:

  • Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi
  • Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh
  • India Lillie Davies as Andie Bell
  • Rahul Pattni as Sal Singh
  • Asha Banks as Cara Ward
  • Henry Ashton as Max Hastings
  • Carla Woodcock as Becca Bell
  • Yali Topol Margalith as Lauren Gibson
  • Jude Morgan-Collie as Connor Reynolds
  • Raiko Gohara as Zach Chen
  • Georgia Arron as Emma Hutton
  • Jessica Webber as Nat Da Silva
  • Yasmin Al-Khudhairi as Naomi Ward
  • Mathew Baynton as Elliot Ward
  • Anna Maxwell Martin as Leanne Amobi
  • Orla Hill as Ruby Foxcroft
  • Gary Beadle as Victor Amobi
  • Mitu Panicucci as Stella Chapman
  • Annabel Mullion as Rosie Hastings
  • Adam Astill as Toby Hastings
  • Matthew Khan as Dylan
  • Matt Chambers as Jason Bell
  • Ephraim O.P. Sampson as Jake Lawrence
  • Jackson Bews as Daniel da Silva

