Geordie Shore Rich List: The Staggering Fortune The Millionaire TV Stars Have Raked In, From Charlotte Crosby To Gaz Beadle

The Geordie Shore stars have a huge combined net worth. Picture: PA/Getty

The cast of Geordie Share has earned millions of pounds between them, over the years, but who has made the most money?

Geordie Shore is one of the most popular series in the UK after a number of hilarious people from Newcastle came together to shake things up on TV.

The reality stars have gone on to appear in a number of shows after their stint on the MTV series.

But just how much have the celebs earned and who is the richest Geordie Shore star?

Let’s take a look.

Gaz Beadle - £4.6million

Gaz Beadle has earned more than his Geordie Shore co-stars. Picture: Instagram

Father-of-two Gaz is the richest Geordie Shore cast member, which can be attributed to his various TV show stints, brand deals and house developments.

Gaz previously revealed he makes a serious amount of money from developing houses and added to his Geordie Shore, Ex on the Beach and Geordie OGs appearances, it’s not surprising that he's earned just under £5million!

Vicky Pattison - £2.95million

Vicky Pattison has appeared on a lot of reality shows. Picture: Instagram

32-year-old Vicky has apparently bagged £500,000 from appearing on the MTV show alone!

She went on to win I’m A Celeb in 2015 and also made a number of fitness DVDs, wrote three books, signed a brand deal and has appeared regularly on This Morning.

Charlotte Crosby - £2.9million

Charlotte Crosby is one of the most popular Geordie Shore originals. Picture: Instagram

Close to Vicky’s fortune, Charlotte has raked in a lot of money from similar fields.

She was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and had her very own show Just Tattoo Of Us, which she hosted with her ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear.

If that’s not productive enough, Charlotte even starred in I’m A Celeb Australia earlier this year, where she became a popular figure on the show.

She also has a number of brand deals and rakes money in as a social media influencer.

Chloe Ferry - £1million

Chloe Ferry has become a millionaire at 24 years old. Picture: Instagram

A newer member of the Geordie Shore cast, Chloe is said to be enjoying her first million, according to a tabloid.

She recently moved into a newly-renovated home, which she regularly posts snaps of on Instagram.

Chloe has an array of brand deals and has been extremely successful on Instagram, where she earns around £3,000 per post.

Marnie Simpson - £500,000

Marnie Simpson has become a well-known TV star. Picture: Instagram

Marnie is said to have an estimated net worth of around half a million pounds, after years of popularity on Geordie Shore.

She has also starred on Celebrity Big Brother and Ex on the Beach, where she definitely would’ve earned a serious amount of cash!

Similarly to her co-stars, she’s also modelled for various brands and can still earn money from her Instagram posts.

Holly Hagan - £320,000

Holly Hagan earns money as a social media star. Picture: Instagram

Gaz once told Heat Magazine that he was earning between £40,000-£45,000 per month for appearing on the MTV show, so we’re sure Holly was raking in a similar amount after being one of the original cast members.

She has also gone on to star on a number of reality shows, model in men’s magazines and even wrote an autobiography titled 'Holly Hagan: Not quite a Geordie book’.

Scotty T - Bankrupt

Scotty T won Celebrity Big Brother four years ago. Picture: Instagram

Scotty T was once said to have been worth around £600,000, according to OK!, but he has since been declared bankrupt.

His entertainment company, Scotty T Ltd went bust last year as he reportedly owed £182,983 to creditors.

Scotty T has had an extremely successful career following his stint on Geordie Shore, including his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, which he won in 2016, as well as Ex on the Beach.

He has also modelled for BoohooMAN.

