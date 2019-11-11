Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Announces Engagement To Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle announces his engagement. Picture: Instagram: gazgshore

Geordie Shore's Gaz is engaged to his girlfriend Emma McVey and they've got a second baby on the way too.

Geordie Shore star Gary Beadle has announced he's engaged to his pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey.

Gaz revealed the news on his Instagram account, sharing a picture of him and Emma showing off a shiny, engagement ring.

> Millie Mackintosh Pregnant With First Baby With Husband Hugo Taylor

"SHE SAID YES," the 31-year-old wrote to his 3.6 million Instagram followers, with many of his celebrity mates offering their best wishes to the couple in the comments section.

"Congratulations," wrote Holly Hagan, while Love Island's Chris Hughes commented: "Well done Gary. lovely couple. Pleased for you buddy xx"

The news comes as Emma is pregnant with their second child. Their first son Chester was born in January 2018.

The couple hosted a gender reveal party earlier in the year where it was revealed they were having a baby girl next, with Gaz popping a tube full of pink confetti.

Gaz's engagement isn't the only big announcement we've had the Geordie Shore gang recently.

His mate Aaron Chalmers recently announced that he's expected his first child, while Marine Simpson and her boyfriend Casey Johnson had a baby boy together last month.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip