Charlotte Crosby Reportedly Paid Six-Figure Sum For I'm A Celeb Australia

5 February 2020, 12:59

She is rumoured to be one of the highest paid campmates
She is rumoured to be one of the highest paid campmates. Picture: Channel 10

Charlotte Crosby apparently got a huge fee for her stint on I’m A Celeb Australia.

Charlotte Crosby reportedly got paid a whopping $1million AUD (£514,000) for appearing on the Aussie version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

According to the Australian Daily Telegraph, she was given a huge payout despite being voted out of the jungle days before the final.

Charlotte Crosby Shows Off One Stone Weight Loss After Leaving I’m A Celeb Australia

The Geordie Shore star had been the bookies' favourite to win the show but exited after her love interest in the series, Ryan Gallagher, was evicted from camp the day before.

Although Channel 10, who airs the show, has been keeping quiet about how much the celebs make, a source revealed to a tabloid that Charlotte negotiated the a massive fee.

If the rumours are true, it would make her one of the highest-paid contestants the show has seen.

Charlotte’s stint on the show came after it was reported that she was ‘banned’ from going on the UK version because she had already appeared on Big Brother in 2013, which she won.

She said: "I can’t go on as they won’t have [me], I’ve been banned because I was on Big Brother and they won’t follow suit.”

Charlotte previously won Celeb Big Brother
Charlotte previously won Celeb Big Brother. Picture: Channel 5

“My fans were so upset because they want us on but it’s out of my control,” she added.

A source added: “Charlotte’s team have tried to get her onto I’m A Celebrity for years but they’ve always turned her down. When they used to feature reality stars she was either not famous enough or too late to the party.

“And after they put their ban in place a few years back, she was told it was impossible."

