Charlotte Crosby Shows Off One Stone Weight Loss After Leaving I’m A Celeb Australia

Charlotte dropped 6kg. Picture: Channel 10

Charlotte Crosby joked she was 'starving' after leaving the Australian version of I’m A Celeb.

Charlotte Crosby has shed one stone (6kg) of weight following her stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia, and we can only guess it's down to a strict diet of rice, beans and cockroaches!

Taking to Instagram, the Geordie Shore star shared a video with fans which showed off her figure in a crop top and shorts.

Charlotte Crosby Clashes With Australian TV Host On I’m A Celebrity As He Questions What She Does For A Living

She wrote: “Jungle diet. Lost over a stone LOL. Starving,” followed by a selfie in the same outfit.

Ahead of the Aussie show, the 29-year-old TV personality opened up about her weight loss journey, which saw her go from a size 16 to a size 8.

Charlotte lost 6kg in the jungle. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to NW, she said she felt the ‘happiest I’ve been in a long time’ after dropping three stone (19kg).

Charlotte revealed that she follows a healthy eating routine, allowing herself to have a cheat day when she goes out once a week.

She said: "Aim to do an extra bit of exercise on the day you're going out to compensate.”

Drinking plenty of water has been her saving grace also as she added that she always has three litres a day.

She told the publication: "Losing weight isn't just about the way you look – obviously you feel better, but it's your mind and your health that changes massively.

"Before, I couldn't walk up a flight of stairs without getting out of breath. But after exercising for a couple of weeks, I found everything so much easier. I could run to the car without feeling like I was going to die!”

After showing fans her new bod, she went on to thank I’m A Celeb for 'the most amazing experience’.

Charlotte lasted four weeks on the show, where she got very close to her co-star, Ryan Gallagher, with the pair sneaking off for secret hook-ups.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV & Showbiz News