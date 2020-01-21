Charlotte Crosby Reportedly Having 'Secret Hook-Ups' With Ryan Gallagher On I'm A Celeb Australia

Charlotte and Ryan have been getting close. Picture: I'm A Celeb

Charlotte Crosby and her co-star Ryan Gallagher have apparently been sneaking off, away from the cameras, on I'm A Celeb Australia.

Charlotte Crosby has been having 'secret' off-camera 'hook-ups' with her I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia co-star, Ryan Gallagher, according to reports.

The pair, who revealed their feelings for each other on the show, were caught sneaking around late at night in the jungle.

A source also confirmed to NW Magazine that the Geordie Shore star and Married At First Sight's Ryan have been making separate entrances back into camp afterwards, to keep it private from the other contestants.

They said: "They like to go behind the long drop [toilet] while there are no cameras!"

"They come back [to camp] separately after about 20 minutes and sneak back into bed," they added.

In the clip, which was posted on to I'm A Celeb's Instagram, Charlotte told Ryan she was 'scared to kiss with tongues', before sharing a steamy kiss with the 31-year-old.

She then ran off, saying: "I'm gonna run away now [sic]," and when he asked why, she replied saying, "because I'm shy."

The 29-year-old recently broke down in the jungle over her feelings for her Aussie campmate, as she felt she wasn't ready for another boyfriend.

Charlotte dated Joshua Ritchie for two years. Picture: Instagram

Having only split from her ex Joshua Ritchie in November after two years together, Charlotte told her co-stars: "We have so many laughs [and] I think he is so fit. He is everything I would want in a boyfriend. But right now, I don't want another boyfriend.

"I don't think it will go sour though, because I've had the chat and we know where we both stand. I was going to say [to Ryan], 'Shall we stop?' But how do you stop?"

She ended up crying when realising they could 'never be together' in the outside world.

Despite the fact they were accused of having a 'showmance' by some viewers, the pair have proved their feelings during their time in the jungle.

