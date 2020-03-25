Gavin And Stacey Returning To Saturday Night TV To Lift The Mood Of The Nation During Coronavirus Lockdown

Gavin and Stacey will be back on our TV screens following the success of the Christmas special, to help get us through the coronavirus lockdown.

Gavin and Stacey is returning to prime time TV with a slot on Saturday nights as the BBC switches up their schedule in a bid to bring a smile back to the nation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While the country is in lockdown, many are in great need of things to do to fill their time, from binge-watching documentaries to listening to the podcasts they’ve always said they’d tune into.

And now we can spend our Saturday nights on the sofa with some good old fashioned comedy shows, as the BBC have confirmed from 4 April the prime time slot will be taken over by some iconic series we all grew up watching.

Get ready for the 'what happened on the fishing trip?' debate to divide your housemates...

Re-runs of Gavin and Stacey will begin once the BBC's comedy nights kick off on 4 April, continuing every Saturday night to bring us all some much-needed LOLs.

Repeats of family sitcom Outnumbered will also air!

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t halted new series from going ahead however, as The Graham Norton Show on Friday nights will continue its upcoming series, after the production team found a way to keep the much-loved host on our screens.

The new series of Killing Eve is also due to launch at the start of the summer.

“The BBC is determined to do all it can to raise a smile and keep the country entertained during these testing times," BBC director general Tony Hall said in a statement.

"We have lots of great shows already recorded, but we have also found ways to keep many other shows going so that the familiar faces people love will still be in their living rooms in the weeks and months ahead. I think that is incredibly important

"The BBC will also deliver a range of virtual events to replace some of those that have now had to be cancelled."

He added: “We can all still have a Eurovision moment, even if it is different from the past. Our pledge is offer the best escapism, fun and distraction we can, alongside the news and information everyone needs."

