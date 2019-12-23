Exclusive

Gavin And Stacey: What Happened On The Fishing Trip? Christmas Special Could Reveal What Went Down Between Uncle Bryn And Jason

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special could reveal more information about what happened on THAT fishing trip.

Uncle Bryn and Stacey’s brother Jason left fans puzzled about the tension between them in Gavin and Stacey, which came to an end in 2010, after referring to “the fishing trip” that changed their relationship.

And we might finally discover what went on, in the Christmas special this year, as the show makes a one-off return ten years after it came to an end.

Teasing the news as the stars joined Rob Howard for Christmas Lunch with James Corden & Ruth Jones on Capital, they hinted we might soon discover the secret.

Christmas Lunch with James Corden and Ruth Jones. Picture: Capital

“Do you actually want to know?” James – who stars as Smithy – quizzed, before adding: “Well, there’s a chance it gets discussed on the show.”

As Rob pushed for more information, Ruth Jones switched into Nessa to intervene: “Oh, love, listen to what the man’s saying. He said there’s a chance it might get discussed, alright? Now back off!”

In a 2008 episode, Bryn hides in the kitchen at Gwen’s house after Jason’s arrival, with his sister-in-law saying: “You two got on as good as gold before that fishing trip” before Bryn snaps: “I don’t want to talk about it…. I can’t say, you know I can’t.”

And in the 2010 Christmas special, we see the men chatting in Pam and Mick’s kitchen in their underwear as they fetch a drink in the middle of the night, saying they’re “glad their friends again” after Bryn confessed to Dave (coaches) about what happened.

But when they hug it out to clear the air, the uncle-nephew duo are interrupted by Dave who tells the red-faced men: “It’s none of my - you can do whatever you like.”

Bryn then tries to explain the situation, adding he wants to “have it out, man to man.”

He says: “It’s time for the truth, we are going to talk about what happened on that fishing trip right here, right now. It was freezing cold, and when you’re that cold…” However the men halt the conversation as soon as Gavin walks in, meaning viewers never learnt what really went down.

Christmas Lunch with James Corden & Ruth Jones airs on Capital at 2pm from 4pm on Christmas Day.

The trio will talk all things Christmas and of course they'll be having a chinwag about the eagerly awaited Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special.

