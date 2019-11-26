WATCH: Gavin And Stacey Christmas Special: First Look Sees Bryn Go Crazy Over Dinner

BBC iPlayer teased the upcoming Christmas special of Gavin and Stacey with a short clip showing Bryn attempt to make dinner.

After James Corden teased another Christmas special for his hit show, Gavin and Stacey, BBC released a short clip from the upcoming episode.

Eagle-eyed viewers of the series saw that the streaming service, BBC iPlayer, dropped a sneak peek of the special episode at the end of season three.

In the short 30-second clip, Bryn (played by Rob Brydon) can be seen attempting to make the Christmas dinner, but - in true Bryn fashion, he flusters and panics under the pressure.

As he screams into his walkie-talkie, Stacey and Nessa charge into the kitchen to see he's dropped all of the food on the floor.

The likes of Matthew Horne, Joanna Page and Ruth Jones are set to reprise their roles in Gavin and Stacey, which first aired on 13 May 2007 and its first Christmas Special was shown on Christmas Eve 2008.

James Corden and Ruth Jones co-wrote Gavin and Stacey. Picture: Getty

James Corden - who's known for playing Smithy - confirmed the return of his series to his 10.6 million Twitter followers, saying "Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We're excited to share it with you," while sharing a photograph of the screenplay.

Having written the one hour special, the The Late Late Show host said that it will air on Christmas Day this year, and will see them revisit "Barry and Essex again".

Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 28, 2019

Alison Steadman, who plays Pam Shipman in the acclaimed series, said that returning to the show felt like "a family reunion".

Speaking to OK!, the actress said "[Filming] was brilliant. It was so good to be back on Barry Island. I really was quite nervous about it because expectations are so high.

"I thought, 'Can I do it again? Can I get the character back properly?' But as soon as we were all back together it was just like a family reunion. At the end we were all really sad to say goodbye."

