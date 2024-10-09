Frozen's Kristen Bell wants Joey King to play Anna in the live-action movie

9 October 2024, 17:01

Frozen's Kristen Bell wants Joey King to play Anna in the live-action movie
Frozen's Kristen Bell wants Joey King to play Anna in the live-action movie. Picture: Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images, Disney / Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Joey King singing 'For The First Time In Forever'? I would like to see it!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kristen Bell has revealed who she would like to play Anna in a live-action Frozen movie and Joey King is her top pick.

Ever since Frozen came out in 2013, fans have been desperate for Disney to make a live-action version of the beloved animated film. The movie is so popular that the songs have been streamed billions of times. Not only that but Frozen has since been adapted into a stage musical and Disney have even released a sequel with Frozen 3 on the way.

Now, Kristen Bell, who voices Anna in Frozen, has discussed a live-action Frozen film and who she would cast in it.

Joey King pitched Uglies to Netflix when she was 17

Promoting her new Netflix series Nobody Wants This, Kristen appeared in an Elle Ask Me Anything video with her co-star Adam Brody. In the video, Adam asks Kristen who she would cast in a live-action version of Frozen. Kristen then responds: "The live-action?" When asked to choose a young actress, Kristen says: "All of them? Joey King."

Aged 25, Joey King is a little older than Anna who is 18 in the first Frozen film but Joey still plays teenagers in some projects, including 2024's Netflix movie Uglies.

So Joey could still feasibly play Anna if Disney bring Frozen back to the big screen in the near future.

Kristen Bell voices Anna in the Frozen animated films
Kristen Bell voices Anna in the Frozen animated films. Picture: Getty

Can Joey King sing?

And for anyone wondering if Joey King sings, she used to regularly post covers of songs on her Instagram account. Shortly after The Kissing Booth first came out, Joey shared videos of her singing songs by major artists including Billie Eilish and Billy Joel on her page.

With this in mind, Joey would be more than capable of performing Frozen classics like 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?' and 'Love Is An Open Door'.

As it stands, Joey is yet to respond to Kristen's casting wish. We'll update you if and when she does.

Will there be a live-action Frozen movie?
Will there be a live-action Frozen movie? Picture: Alamy

Will there be a live-action Frozen movie?

For the time being, Disney are yet to announce if a live-action Frozen movie is in the works. That being said, anything is possible. Disney are currently set to release Moana 2 this year with a live-action Moana film scheduled for 2026.
So, with Frozen 3 being made, there's no reason why a live-action Frozen couldn't also happen.

Nevertheless, Disney are currently making live-action versions of Snow White, Lilo & Stitch, Moana, Hercules, Robin Hood and The Aristocrats. Taking this into consideration, it could be a while before we see Anna and Elsa in live-action form and Joey King may be too old to play Anna by then.

Who would you like to see play Anna and Elsa in a live-action Frozen film?

Read more Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

How did the Menendez brothers get found out? Erik Menendez explains why they didn't get caught

Menendez brothers explain how they got found out by police after parents murders

Outer Banks season 4 release time: When does it come out on Netflix?

Outer Banks season 4 release time: Here's when Part 1 comes out on Netflix

Get to know MAFS' Sionainn

Who is Sionainn from MAFS UK? Age, job, how to pronounce her name and more

MAFS teaser

MAFS UK's Stephen already irritated by Hannah's 'full on banter' in new honeymoon clip

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

Fans are all saying the same thing about Ryan on MAFS

MAFS UK's Ryan has viewers saying the same thing after Sionann's initial rejection

Outer Banks season 3 ending explained: How it sets up season 4 Blackbeard mystery

Outer Banks season 3 ending explained: How it sets up season 4 Blackbeard mystery

How Old Were Lyle And Erik Menendez When They Killed Their Parents? Their Ages Explained

How Old Were Lyle And Erik Menendez When They Killed Their Parents?

Erik Menendez actor Cooper Koch was told his "gay voice" would stop him getting roles before Monsters

Erik Menendez actor Cooper Koch was told his "gay voice" would stop him getting roles before Monsters
Meet Ryan from MAFS UK

Who is Ryan from MAFS UK? Age, job, cancer story, son & more

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits