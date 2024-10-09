Frozen's Kristen Bell wants Joey King to play Anna in the live-action movie

Frozen's Kristen Bell wants Joey King to play Anna in the live-action movie. Picture: Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images, Disney / Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

Joey King singing 'For The First Time In Forever'? I would like to see it!

Kristen Bell has revealed who she would like to play Anna in a live-action Frozen movie and Joey King is her top pick.

Ever since Frozen came out in 2013, fans have been desperate for Disney to make a live-action version of the beloved animated film. The movie is so popular that the songs have been streamed billions of times. Not only that but Frozen has since been adapted into a stage musical and Disney have even released a sequel with Frozen 3 on the way.

Now, Kristen Bell, who voices Anna in Frozen, has discussed a live-action Frozen film and who she would cast in it.

Promoting her new Netflix series Nobody Wants This, Kristen appeared in an Elle Ask Me Anything video with her co-star Adam Brody. In the video, Adam asks Kristen who she would cast in a live-action version of Frozen. Kristen then responds: "The live-action?" When asked to choose a young actress, Kristen says: "All of them? Joey King."

Aged 25, Joey King is a little older than Anna who is 18 in the first Frozen film but Joey still plays teenagers in some projects, including 2024's Netflix movie Uglies.

So Joey could still feasibly play Anna if Disney bring Frozen back to the big screen in the near future.

Kristen Bell voices Anna in the Frozen animated films. Picture: Getty

Can Joey King sing?

And for anyone wondering if Joey King sings, she used to regularly post covers of songs on her Instagram account. Shortly after The Kissing Booth first came out, Joey shared videos of her singing songs by major artists including Billie Eilish and Billy Joel on her page.

With this in mind, Joey would be more than capable of performing Frozen classics like 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?' and 'Love Is An Open Door'.

As it stands, Joey is yet to respond to Kristen's casting wish. We'll update you if and when she does.

Will there be a live-action Frozen movie? Picture: Alamy

Will there be a live-action Frozen movie?

For the time being, Disney are yet to announce if a live-action Frozen movie is in the works. That being said, anything is possible. Disney are currently set to release Moana 2 this year with a live-action Moana film scheduled for 2026.

So, with Frozen 3 being made, there's no reason why a live-action Frozen couldn't also happen.

Nevertheless, Disney are currently making live-action versions of Snow White, Lilo & Stitch, Moana, Hercules, Robin Hood and The Aristocrats. Taking this into consideration, it could be a while before we see Anna and Elsa in live-action form and Joey King may be too old to play Anna by then.

Who would you like to see play Anna and Elsa in a live-action Frozen film?

