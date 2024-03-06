All The Details On Freaky Friday 2 Starring Lindsay Lohan - Plot, Release Date, Cast & More

6 March 2024, 12:34 | Updated: 6 March 2024, 13:16

The sequel to Freaky Friday 2 has been confirmed by actress Lindsay Lohan
The sequel to Freaky Friday 2 has been confirmed by actress Lindsay Lohan. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis will star in the sequel to the 2003 film Freaky Friday. Here's what we know about the upcoming movie, including the cast, plot, and release date.

Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan has officially confirmed that a sequel to the hit 2003 film Freaky Friday is currently in the works. The actress revealed that she and her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis will be coming back together to star in the sequel.

The concept of a Freaky Friday film has been done many times before but the 2003 movie created by Disney is about a mother, played by Jamie Lee, and daughter, played by Lindsay, who have a terrible mother-daughter relationship until a freak accident forces them to switch bodies and live out each other's lives.

Speaking on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, Lindsay said she and Jamie are "both excited" to be working on Freaky Friday 2. This comes after the huge success of the movie musical remake of Mean Girls, which Lindsay made a cameo in.

So, as we prep for some more major 2000's nostalgia, here's everything we know about the movie in the works from the possible plot and cast to the release date.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are going to star in Freaky Friday 2
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are going to star in Freaky Friday 2. Picture: Alamy

What is Freaky Friday 2 about?

It's not yet known what the plot of the sequel will be about as it is in the early days of production so there isn't a trailer yet. However, the two actresses who played the mother and daughter in the 2003 film are confirmed to be coming back for the sequel so it will likely be a storyline following them eleven years after the original film.

In the first film Lindsay plays a teenager but this film will see her as an adult. On The Drew Barrymore Show Drew asked Lindsay: "Will you be the mum this time?"

"I - we'll see," Lindsay said before miming that she is keeping her mouth zipped. So, we can infer that this time around the daughter Anna, played by Lindsay, will find herself in a 'Freaky Friday' situation with her own child.

Lindsay Lohan reveals how you really pronounce her name in first TikTok video

When is Freaky Friday 2 coming out?

There is no official release date for Freaky Friday 2 - but Freaky Friday fans be sure to bookmark this page because as soon as we know it, this will be updated.

When Lindsay revealed that the sequel was definitely in the works on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show she was asked for a timeline on the production of the film and when it might come out, but she replied: “I won’t say that yet. I don’t want to say too much.”

Who is in the cast of Freaky Friday 2?

  • Lindsay Lohan
  • Jamie Lee Curtis

So far there are only two names confirmed on the cast list of the sequel and Lindsay has said how excited she is to be working with Jamie Lee again.

She said that since the OG film in 2003 they have kept in contact and remained close friends. Jamie Lee, who is now 65 years old, has since starred in blockbuster films like Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The poster for the 2003 hit film Freaky Friday
The poster for the 2003 hit film Freaky Friday. Picture: Alamy

Where can I watch Freaky Friday 2?

The 2003 movie Freaky Friday was distributed by Walt Disney so if they are behind the production of the sequel the film will likely be available to stream on Disney+. However with Lindsay and Jamie Lee as the stars of the film it will more than likely premiere in cinemas first.

