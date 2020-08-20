Selling Sunset Feud: Christine Quinn Blocked By Chrishell 'On Everything' As Beef Continues

20 August 2020, 13:28

Christine Quinn confirms feud with Chrishell is ongoing
Christine Quinn confirms feud with Chrishell is ongoing. Picture: Netflix/ Selling Sunset

Chrishell and Christine Quinn's 'Selling Sunset' beef is still raging on as Christine reveals she's still blocked on everything and doesn't regret speaking on Chrishell's shock divorce.

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn has revealed her and Chrishell Stause's feud is very much alive and kicking as she's still blocked on all platforms, but she doesn't regret talking about her co-star's shock split from Justin Hartley.

Jason Oppenheim Regrets Signing Up To 'Bitchy Reality Series' Selling Sunset

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the 31-year-old real estate broker opened up about their frosty relationship.

She said: "I’m blocked on all mediums."

When asked if she had blocked her co-worker back, Christine, who revealed she didn't use social media until the Netflix show was created, replied:

"I don’t even know how to do that, nor do I even care. I’m like, what? This is so silly, you’re like 40."

Whilst talking on another podcast, RHOBH star Brandy Glanville's, Christine opened up about everyone branding her a villain for having an opinion on Chrishell's divorce.

She said: "When people are like, "Oh my god! I can’t believe you commented on Chrishell‘s divorce." I’m like, "Yah of course. I’m getting paid to. What do you mean?"

TBH, when she puts it like that....

However, this might not be the best time for this news to surface, as Jason Oppenheim's revealed he regrets signing up to the show, as he thought the reality series was going to be more focussed on real estate than their personal lives.

He told Hello!: "Had I known the show would be this focused on our personal lives I probably wouldn't have signed up for it."

"I wanted it to be all about the nuances of real estate, but I now realise the show I envisaged wouldn't be that popular!"

"I've come to accept the idea that I'm on more of a reality show than a real estate show."

