Jason Oppenheim Regrets Signing Up To 'Bitchy Reality Series' Selling Sunset

19 August 2020, 12:50

'Selling Sunset's' Jason Oppenheim has admitted he regrets signing up to do the Netflix reality show and didn't realise it would focus so much on their personal lives.

Jason Oppenheim, the owner of The Oppenheim Group, has admitted he regrets signing up for Selling Sunset and isn't a fan of the kind of 'bitchy' reality show it turned out to be, in an interview with Hello!

Selling Sunset: Who Bought The $40 Million House Sold By Jason Oppenheim?

Jason Oppenheim regrets singing up for 'Selling Sunset'
Jason Oppenheim regrets singing up for 'Selling Sunset'. Picture: Getty Images/ Netflix Selling Sunset

The 43-year-old broker told the publication: "Had I known the show would be this focused on our personal lives I probably wouldn't have signed up for it."

"I wanted it to be all about the nuances of real estate, but I now realise the show I envisaged wouldn't be that popular!"

"I've come to accept the idea that I'm on more of a reality show than a real estate show."

View this post on Instagram

I gave one too many listings to Mary!

A post shared by Jason Oppenheim (@jasonoppenheim) on

Alongside the multimillion dollar listings the agents are trying to sell, viewers take a deeper dive into the lives of the likes of Christine Quinn and Mary Fitzpatrick and all of the office drama which makes the series so juicy.

However, neither Brett or Jason reveal much about their personal lives, only the occasional date they bring to open houses, hinting at their desire to keep the show strictly professional.

Similar house sale reality shows including Million Dollar Listing have also focussed on the drama between realtors as the major plot of their show, but it sounds like Jason was looking to show a bigger insight into trying to sell these record breaking houses.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jason revealed he initially trained to be a lawyer, but wasn't passionate about it.

He said: "I'm more of an entrepreneur; I wanted to own my own business and I'm truly passionate about real estate."

"Being a lawyer felt like work but this doesn't; to be honest, I'd do this job for ten per cent of the money that I make."

Series 3 of Selling Sunset dropped on Netflix in August, and the cast have been cryptically teasing there is likely to be a series 4 in the future after it being so popular!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News

More News

See more More News

Louis Tomlinson's fans were sent into meltdown over the snap

Louis Tomlinson’s Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Shares Rare Photo Of One Direction Star On Instagram
Harry Styles has starred in a number of TV roles

Harry Styles Movies: All The Films, TV Shows & Documentaries He’s Starred In

Liam Payne's fans reacted to him singing Zayn Malik's part in 'You & I'

Liam Payne Reenacts Singing Zayn Malik’s Famous High Note In ‘You & I’ After He Left One Direction
The exotic cat zoo from Tiger King has officially closed its doors to the public

Tiger King Zoo Closes Permanently, Owner Jeff Lowe Confirms

Harry Styles is set to star in futuristic drama with Brad Pitt

Harry Styles Reportedly Set To Star In A Movie Alongside Brad Pitt

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj pregnant with first child with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj Pregnant: Rapper Reveals Surprise Pregnancy With Iconic Baby Bump Picture

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters