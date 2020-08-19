Jason Oppenheim Regrets Signing Up To 'Bitchy Reality Series' Selling Sunset

'Selling Sunset's' Jason Oppenheim has admitted he regrets signing up to do the Netflix reality show and didn't realise it would focus so much on their personal lives.

Jason Oppenheim, the owner of The Oppenheim Group, has admitted he regrets signing up for Selling Sunset and isn't a fan of the kind of 'bitchy' reality show it turned out to be, in an interview with Hello!

Selling Sunset: Who Bought The $40 Million House Sold By Jason Oppenheim?

The 43-year-old broker told the publication: "Had I known the show would be this focused on our personal lives I probably wouldn't have signed up for it."

"I wanted it to be all about the nuances of real estate, but I now realise the show I envisaged wouldn't be that popular!"

"I've come to accept the idea that I'm on more of a reality show than a real estate show."

Alongside the multimillion dollar listings the agents are trying to sell, viewers take a deeper dive into the lives of the likes of Christine Quinn and Mary Fitzpatrick and all of the office drama which makes the series so juicy.

However, neither Brett or Jason reveal much about their personal lives, only the occasional date they bring to open houses, hinting at their desire to keep the show strictly professional.

Similar house sale reality shows including Million Dollar Listing have also focussed on the drama between realtors as the major plot of their show, but it sounds like Jason was looking to show a bigger insight into trying to sell these record breaking houses.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jason revealed he initially trained to be a lawyer, but wasn't passionate about it.

He said: "I'm more of an entrepreneur; I wanted to own my own business and I'm truly passionate about real estate."

"Being a lawyer felt like work but this doesn't; to be honest, I'd do this job for ten per cent of the money that I make."

Series 3 of Selling Sunset dropped on Netflix in August, and the cast have been cryptically teasing there is likely to be a series 4 in the future after it being so popular!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News