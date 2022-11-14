Why You Recognise Chord Overstreet In 'Falling For Christmas'

Chord Overstreet starred in Glee for five years. Picture: Alamy / Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Chord Overstreet is Lindsay Lohan’s love interest in Netflix movie Falling For Christmas.

Glee fans will instantly know Jake Russell in Falling for Christmas is played by Chord Overstreet, but the OG Nickelodeon generation will also recognise the actor.

Chord stars opposite Lindsay Lohan in Falling for Christmas, the romcom with a glamorous setting and a soundtrack featuring Lindsay’s very own sister.

The Netflix hit is the first film 00’s icon Lindsay has starred in for quite some time, but it also marks a welcome return to screens for Chord who made a name for himself in Glee from 2010 to 2015.

But what other TV shows and movies has Chord starred in, how old is he now and is he dating anyone? Here’s everything you need to know about the actor.

Chord Overstreet in Glee. Picture: Fox

Chord Overstreet at Netflix’s Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday. Picture: Getty

Chord Overstreet and Lindsay Lohan star in Falling For Christmas. Picture: Netflix

Who is Chord Overstreet, how old is he?

Chord is 33 years old and is an actor and musician who rose to fame on Glee from 2010 to 2015 as Sam Evans, a transfer student who became a member of the football team.

Eagle-eyed viewers may also recognise him from iCarly, where he played Eric in the episode titled 'iSpeed Date'.

What TV shows and movies has Chord OVerstreet starred in?

As well as iCarly and Glee, Chord has also appeared in The Bold Type, as Jane’s brother Evan Sloan.

Here’s where else you might have seen the actor:

The Hole iCarly Private (TV series)

A Warrior’s Heart

The Middle (TV series)

Regular Show (TV series)

Glee

Fourth Man Out

The Bold Type

The Swing of Things

Acapulco (TV series)

Does Chord Overstreet have a girlfriend?

Chord is dating actress Camila Somers, best known for playing Charlotte on American soap The Bold and the Beautiful. They’ve been together for around three years.

In February last year she shared an adorable post to celebrate his birthday and Valentine’s Day.

Alongside a string of photos of them being just generally cute, she wrote: “Consolidating all three events that fall within the next three weeks into one post, so 1) happy Valentine’s Day to 2) my favorite [sic] almost 33 year old who has 3) made me feel like the luckiest girl for the past two years. I LOVE YOU INFINITELY!!!!!”

Does Chord Overstreet have Instagram?

He does! In fact, Chord has over one million followers @chordoverstreet.

