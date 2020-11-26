'Celebs Go Dating' Announces Curtis Pritchard & Wayne Lineker For 2021 Channel 4 Series

Celebs Go Dating 2020 has reality star cast. Picture: Instagram @chloegferry @waynelineker @curtispritchard12

Celebs Go Dating is returning to E4 and the latest bunch of stars looking to find love includes Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry, Love Island's Curtis Pritchard and the only and only... Wayne Lineker.

Celebs Go Dating have enlisted their latest bunch of single celebs to get help from dating experts to find love and the latest haul includes a Love Island star, Geordie Shore cast mate and the owner of Ibiza's Ocean Beach, Wayne Lineker.

One Direction Reunion Odds For 2021 Are Only Getting Higher

Celebs Go Dating recruits Curtis Pritchard and Chloe Ferry. Picture: Instagram @celebsgodating

Curtis Pritchard, who split from his Love Island girlfriend of 8 months, Maura Higgins, back in March, is clearly ready to start dating again and will no doubt be one of the stars everyone tunes in to see.

His ex, Maura, just revealed she is in a relationship with her former co-star and good mate (turned beau), Chris Taylor.

Chloe Ferry's high profile relationship to Love Island's Sam Gowland came to an end in early 2020 but she has been open about struggling to get over her reality star ex.

After opening up about her heartbreak, she received an outpouring of love from fans, with Chloe taking to Instagram to thank them for their kind words.

She wrote: "Time is a healer. And that's not saying that I'm freaking healed, because I am not healed yet."

"I cry every f**king day man."

Let's hope she is able to find someone new on the series, or, at least a couple of good dates to take her mind off her ex!

Which brings us to Wayne Lineker...

The brother of Gary Lineker and owner of the infamous Ocean Beach in Ibiza is looking for love, having gone viral earlier in the year when posting an ad for a girlfriend with a very specific and eyebrow raising set of criteria.

Wayne, 58, wrote: "You must like older men but only me...You have to be a worldie and above 30 (Ok 28 29 could work) but not my age as that would just look weird."

Chloe Ferry posts a photo with Wayne Lineker. Picture: Instagram @chloeferry

"You must like to travel and to fly business class and stay in incredible hotels. Be prepared to give up your career or job or at least be able to work from a laptop on a tropical beach somewhere."

"You need to be confident enough to be able to go to the front of the queue in nightclubs and accept a table and free drinks from the owners."

At least the dating experts have plenty to go on for his preferences?!

There is no official start date for the series but it is expected to air in early 2021.

Celebs Go Dating 2021 full line-up

Curtis Pritchard- Love Island

Chloe Ferry- Geordie Shore

Kimberly Hart-Simpson- Coronation Street

Karim Zeroual- Formerly Strictly Come Dancing

Sophie Hermann- Made In Chelsea

DJ Tom Zanetti

Wayne Lineker- brother of Gary Lineker

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebs Go Dating News