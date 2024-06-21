Bridgerton Boss Explains Why The Show Approaches Racism And Homophobia Differently

21 June 2024, 10:45

Bridgerton Boss Explains Why The Show Approaches Racism And Homophobia Differently
Bridgerton Boss Explains Why The Show Approaches Racism And Homophobia Differently. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Bridgerton will "move towards a more inclusive society in terms of sexuality" as the show develops.

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell has revealed why the show treats issues like racism and homophobia very differently.

Ever since Bridgerton debuted, the show has sparked a lot of discourse over its depiction of racism. Despite being set in the 1800s, racism doesn't exist in the show in the same way that it did in the UK at that time. Queen Charlotte is depicted as mixed race and many of the characters have love interests who aren't the same race as them and it's accepted.

By contrast, it becomes evident in the first season that homosexuality is still taboo. All of the queer characters in Bridgerton thus far have explored their sexualities and same-sex relationships behind closed doors. Now, Jess Brownell has talked about race and sexuality in the show and whether or not things will change at all in future seasons.

Bridgerton cast reveal which character they would marry

Speaking about racism and homophobia in the show, Jess told Teen Vogue that it was important to stay true to what's been established in the first two seasons. She stated: "When I stepped into the showrunner role and started thinking about telling queer stories, I took stock of what the show had already established, and thought about how I can pick up from that."

Jess added: "The clues that I take from seasons one and two is that for better or worse, we've already established with the Henry Granville storyline in season one, that gay men weren't allowed to be open about their sexuality." Jess only became Bridgerton's showrunner in season 3 after previously working as a writer on the first two seasons.

Comparing how the show will approach sexuality going forward to the show's approach to race, Jess said: "I've also taken a cue from the way our alternate history is set up in that the real conjecture about Queen Charlotte potentially having been mixed race is where we jump off from to have created a society that is more inclusive."

She continued: "Going forward, what I am trying to do is use examples from history I can jump off [of] and potentially tell a new origin story of how the Bridgerton world might move towards a more inclusive society in terms of sexuality."

Francesca's love interest will be Michaela in her Bridgeton season
Francesca's love interest will be Michaela in her Bridgeton season. Picture: Netflix

As for whether characters like Francesca and Benedict will come out to their families, Jess said: "Based on what the show has already established, it didn't feel right to automatically be in a space where sexuality is super inclusive, but it's something that I would like to move towards in the story, as we move through time."

Brigderton season 3 reveals that Francesca's future love interest Michael Stirling has been gender-swapped. Essentially, Francesca and Michaela might actually get to have an out and proud relationship when it comes to their season.

