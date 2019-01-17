Asa Butterfield: Netflix's Sex Education's Otis Milburn Age, Height, Girlfriend & Films

Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's newest star of Sex Education Asa Butterfield including whether he's in a relationship, how tall he is, and what else he's starred in (remember Boy In The Striped Pyjamas, anyone?)

Netflix's Sex Education, has seen a brand new 20-something cast sky rocketed into the limelight with the British comedy that explores young people's relationships and unsurprisingly, a whole lot of sex.

The comedy sees Otis Milburn, played by Asa Butterfield, start a money making scheme with the school's bad girl, Maeve, played by Emma Mackey, becoming a sex therapist, following in his very eccentric mother (Gillian Anderson's) footsteps.

So, who exactly is the star of series 1 of Sex Education, Asa Butterfield, from how tall he is, to a possible girlfriend.

Sex Education: Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Asa Butterfield

Who is Asa Butterfield?

Asa Butterfield plays Otis Milburn in Netflix's Sex Education. Picture: Instagram/@sexeducation

Asa is 21-year-old English actor from Islington who started acting in his local drama school.

Despite shooting to mainstream fame through Sex Education Asa's been acting since the young old age of 9, and fans have been taking to Twitter to make sure his impressive acting résumé gets the recognition it deserves, and he isn't simply branded 'Netflix's boy of the month'.

Asa Butterfield fans need to know Sex Education isn't his first acting job. Picture: Twitter

How old is he?

Asa is aged 21, and was born on 1997.

How tall is he?

Asa Butterfield is a whole 6 feet of acting talent, if you're into your dating app measurements.

What else have I seen Asa in?

You'll totally recognise him from a load of other films he's starred in since he was a kid, from The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas (2008) to Son Of Rambow (2007), Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010) Hugo (2011), The Wolfman (2010), and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (2016).

Asa Butterfield stars alongside Emma Mackey in Netflix's Sex Education. Picture: Instagram/ Asa Butterfield/ Netflix @sexeducation

What's his nationality?

Asa is of British nationality, and if you don't believe us, he was born with the name Asa Maxwell Thronton Farr Butterfield, which is about as British as it gets.

Does Asa have a girlfriend?

Asa appears to be single, although this isn't for certain, he may just be a private person who keeps any potential flames off his social media and out of interviews, so watch this space!

via GIPHY

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Netflix News