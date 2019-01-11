Netflix's Sex Education: Asa Butterfield & All-Star Cast In British 'Skins' Style Comedy

Warning: explicit content, the show's been rated an 18. Netflix's new January 2019 release is a British comedy all about sex and it's got a pretty star-studded cast, from Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson so find out everything about season 1 before you binge it including a potential second series.

Netflix's new series Sex Education is even more evidence 2019 has gotten off to a seriously strong start.

With hits like Bird Box and You taking over, Brit's are now looking to stay at the top of the agenda as the show is getting rave reviews and being touted as the new Skins, and it's out now!

Here's everything you need to know about the new Netflix hit including the cast, plot and plans for a second series:

What's Sex Education about?

Gillian Anderson plays Otis's sex therapist mum, Jean, in Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

The show's main character, Otis Milburn, played by Asa Butterfield, channels his sex therapist mother, played by Gillian Anderson, when he teams up with a rebellious new mate, Maeve, to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at school, despite being completely inexperienced and just slightly naive.

From the trailer and teasers, the show stays true to it's name and dives deep into weird and wonderfully awkward topic of teenager's sex lives, so it's been rated an 18 on the site, and trust us, it doesn't hold back.

Who is in the Sex Education cast?

The show's line-up is a pretty recognisable bunch, full of a talented crop of young actors that you may have seen on a variety of shows and some break out stars. You're pretty likely to recognise Asa, the show's lead, who has been appearing in TV and film since he was a wee child.

Asa Butterfield

Asa Butterfield plays Sex Education's Otis Milburn in new British comedy released January 11th on Netflix. Picture: Instagram

Asa, aged 21, played the title character in 2011's Hugo with Chloe Grace Moretz, and has been in a whole heap of films including The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, Nanny McPhee Returns, and Son of Rambow and we're starting to feel like slight underachievers after scrolling through his giant IMDb list.

Emma Mackey

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley in Netflix's Sex Education. Picture: Instagram/@sexeducation

Sex Education is Emma's first major breakout role plays Otis's mate and crush, the cool and rebellious Maeve who who joins forces with Otis in their money-making sex therapy scheme so we're super excited to see her blow up with the release of the show!

Gillian Anderson

Golden Globe winning actress Gillian Anderson takes on the role of Otis's eccentric sex therapist mum, Jean, who is the cause of her son shutting off to anything remotely sexual.

Excited to be playing the role, she's already updated her Twitter bio to boast she's a sex specialist.

The 50-year-old actress has previously starred in TV shows The Fall and X-Files and we can't wait for her to hit our Netflix screens.

Other actors in the cast include Tanya Reynolds, Ncuti Gatwa, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimée Wood, Connor Swindells and Patricia Allison, and yes, that clarinet is used in the show exactly the way you think, before you ask.

When is the new Netflix series released?

There's no time like the present, so guess what, the show has literally just dropped, making it one of Netflix's first releases of the new year, which is perfect timing considering it's currently so cold we spent 90% of our spare time with only our noses showing out of our duvet. Bring on the binge.

Netflix announce 'Sex Education' will be released today. Picture: Twitter/Netflix

Will Sex Education have a series 2?

As the eight episode long series one only dropped today, there isn't yet any word about whether the show will continue on to get a second series, but looking at other Netflix announcements we'll probably know at some point through the year when they announce fresh batches of commissions, so watch this space!

