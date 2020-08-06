QUIZ: How Well Do You Know After? Test Your Knowledge

After's sequel After We Collided will be released toward the end of 2020. Picture: Cal Maple / Diamond Film Productions

In preparation for After We Collided, see how well you remember the first film, After, with our quiz.

After's sequel movie After We Collided will be hitting screens in the next few months, so it's time to test your knowledge on how well you remember the first film.

Can you even remember the actors, such as who plays Hardin, and the tiny details like which book he was reading in Tessa's room?

How To Watch After We Collided In The UK And Is It Coming To Netflix?

It may be time to go back and watch the movie again, which we're sure you wouldn't have an issue with, but if you're a committed After fan you'll get every one right...

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest After News!