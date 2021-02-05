After Star Hero Fiennes Tiffin Recalls ‘Overwhelming’ Sudden Fame Following His Role As Hardin Scott

5 February 2021, 10:17

Hero Fiennes Tiffin opened up about his role as Hardin Scott in After.
Hero Fiennes Tiffin opened up about his role as Hardin Scott in After. Picture: PA/Netflix

After actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin has talked about what it was like gaining sudden fame following his role in the hit movie, where he played Hardin Scott.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin has opened up about how his life changed following his portrayal as Hardin Scott in After.

Speaking to Flaunt, the 23-year-old actor revealed that gaining sudden popularity was difficult for him to begin with.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin Confirms Filming Has Finished For After We Fell & After Ever Happy

He explained: “It was initially overwhelming, but now at this point, I’m obviously able to enjoy the good things and not dwell too much on the changes.

“I didn’t plan for this, I just wanted to stay busy and do loads of auditions and do things on the side.”

Hero Fiennes Tiffin explains how he felt after gaining fame with After.
Hero Fiennes Tiffin explains how he felt after gaining fame with After. Picture: Netflix

Hero continued: “Now a few years later, I’ve kind of settled from a sudden change in a sudden period of time to now a long couple years of adjustments.”

The actor’s role as Hardin Scott became hugely popular with fans, which he played alongside Josephine Langford, who portrays his love interest, Tessa Young.

The pair went on to film the second instalment to the movie, After We Collided, which dropped in November last year.

During his chat with Flaunt, Hero also revealed that filming for the third and fourth instalments of the movie had finished, after explaining that they were both filmed at the same time.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin said that After We Fell and After Ever Happy have wrapped filming.
Hero Fiennes Tiffin said that After We Fell and After Ever Happy have wrapped filming. Picture: Netflix

Fans are keen to keep up with them to see what happens next, as their love story boasts a serious amount of intense and romantic scenes.

Talking about the connection Hardin and Tessa’s characters share, he added: “The interesting thing about Hardin is that he changes so much depending on how Tessa changes.

“Once he deals with his childhood trauma, you hope that he will be able to become his best self. I think the whole journey with After as well is watching how he becomes the best version of himself alongside Tessa.

“He goes from being a version of himself who is far from who he wants to be to transforming to be who he wants to be.”

