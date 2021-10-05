Adam And Tayah Share Glimpse Inside Life Together After Married At First Sight UK

Adam proposed to Tayah at the end of Married at First Sight UK, and since then the couple have gone from strength to strength.

Married at First Sight UK had a mixed bag of couples this year, with just three still together at the reunion show out of eight marriages.

Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria were amongst the remaining relationships still going strong, and we’re not surprised after he proposed at the final commitment ceremony on the show.

Tayah moved to Doncaster to be with her – soon-to-be legally official – husband once the experiment wrapped, and a few weeks later they bought a cockapoo puppy together.

Adam introduced their new addition on Instagram the day after the reunion episode aired, writing: “Everyone meet our little baby River.”

He also posted a picture of himself and Tayah at the beach, during a walk with their new puppy, and the couple look so happy grinning at the camera with their arms around each other.

Adam wrote in the caption: “What a crazy journey it has been! I am so fortunate to have found the love of my life @tayahvictoria I have always said throw yourself into any opportunity that comes your way because you never know where it might lead!

“Tayah moved in with me the day after filming and we haven’t looked back since. Thank you to the amazing production, cast and everyone that has sent amazing messages!”

In an interview with new! magazine once the series ended, Tayah and Adam spilled on their plans for the future.

The couple revealed they’d like to tie the knot at the same location they wed on the show but are yet to set a date.

"Because of Covid the venues are massively booked up, but we have got our hearts set on where we got married in the programme, so we would love it to be there officially," they said.

Tayah also said her mum and dad have finally come round to the idea of their daughter marrying someone she met on a TV show.

"She honestly couldn’t be happier, now that she’s spent time with Adam and I and can really see the love that we have. She adores Adam so much," she recalled.

Her dad has also got to know Adam after refusing to appear alongside Tayah's mum on the E4 show, with Tayah admitting he's "very happy" for the two of them.

