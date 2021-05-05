How TOWIE’s Tommy Mallet Became A Millionaire

Tommy Mallet is a millionaire. Picture: Getty / Tommy Mallet/Instagram

Tommy Mallet is best known for The Only Way is Essex, but he’s got a designer shoe brand worth millions.

Tommy Mallet made a name for himself from a very young age after launching a designer trainer business, and he’s gone on to become a millionaire, even being named on Forbes' 30 under 30 entrepreneur list.

The Only Way is Essex star Tommy has a net worth of over £1 million thanks to his brand Mallet London, which is thought to be worth over £2.5 million.

But how did Tommy – who is soon to become a parent with girlfriend Georgia Kousoulou – make his fortune?

Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet found fame on TOWIE. Picture: Getty

On an episode of TOWIE: The Story Of… on IGTV Tommy explained he started out as an architect when he left school, but decided to go in college instead because he “was the worst architect you could ever meet.”

He then dropped out and became a labourer, where he says he found his drive for money after working on luxury houses in West London.

Tommy joined TOWIE in 2014, which gave him the platform to launch his designer shoe brand a year later, which now has celebrity fans including Drake, Olly Murs and Will.i.am.

Tommy decided to try and design a pair of shoes with his friend, now business partner, who had access to a factory and they made a prototype with the aim of making custom shoes for themselves.

However, when they saw the final product a business idea was sparked and Mallet London was born.

The 29-year-old credits girlfriend Georgia for teaching him about fashion buying, after she ran her own boutique bought for her by her dad before TOWIE made her famous.

Prices for the trainers are around £135, with many of the designs sold out on the brand’s website.

The shoes are also stocked at the likes of Harrods and Selfridges and at Saks in the US.

