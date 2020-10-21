TOWIE's Bobby Norris 'Shocked' As Ex-Boyfriend Joins Tinder Days After Split

Bobby Norris left shocked as ex joins Tinder. Picture: Instagram @bobbycnorris/ Tinder

'TOWIE' veteran Bobby Norris is said to have been left shocked by recent ex, Matt Snapes, joining Tinder following their shock split.

The Only Way Is Essex star Bobby Norris is said to be left shocked as his ex, Matt Snapes, appears to join dating app Tinder just a week after their surprising split, according to OK! online.

The pair had only been loved up and talking about Matt, who is from Reading, making the big move to Essex on the ITVBe show recently, so when it emerged they were over, fans were left wondering just what had gone down.

Bobby Noris & Matt Snape Split: Reason TOWIE Couple Broke Up Revealed

Now, in images obtained by the publication, Bobby's ex can be seen posing with a profile tag line that says:

"Don’t be shy, it’s boring. Let’s go out."

Bobby Norris's ex has joined Tinder soon after their split. Picture: Tinder/ OK! online

It is believed to be Bobby, 34, who called time on their year long relationship, but that doesn't make his shock at his ex moving on so quickly any less severe.

A source told the publication: "Bobby will be in total shock that Matt has moved on so quickly" and said it will come as a 'huge blow' to the TOWIE star.

Although we don't know what happened between the two, as Matt starred on the show alongside Bobby, it is likely the drama will unfold on screen.

Bobby recently addressed the split on Instagram, thanking people for their kind words.

He wrote: "I just want to take a minute to say a massive thank you for all the lovely messages that I have received over the last week."

"Break ups are never easy and everybody handles them differently. Sending love to everyone who is going through the same thing right now."

"Better days are coming."

TOWIE airs on ITVBe on Wednesday and Sunday evenings at 9pm.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TOWIE News