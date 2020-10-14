Bobby Noris & Matt Snape Split: Reason TOWIE Couple Broke Up Revealed

Bobby Norris and Matt Snap have broke up. But what was the reason behind their split? Picture: instagram

Bobby Norris and Matt Snap have split and gone their ‘separate ways’. But what’s the reason behind their break-up?

Bobby Norris and Matt Snap recently celebrated their one-year anniversary together, however, it looks like the TOWIE stars have called time on their relationship and made the decision to split.

A source told OK! Online: “It is believed that Bobby has called time on their relationship after a year together.

Bobby Norris and Matt Snape recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. Picture: instagram

“They’re both upset and saddened thing didn’t work out.

“As the current series is still being filmed it is likely that the split will play out on the show.”

The news of their split will come as a shock to viewers as the couple have been talking openly about starting a family on the latest series.

During a recent episode, Bobby said to Matt: “We’re together for over a year now, which is incredible.

“Where is your head in terms of being a parent, getting married - is that something you see yourself doing?”

Matt replied, saying: “100&. Always have done, since I was little. I’ve always know that I’ve always wanted a family life.

“And I think, when the time’s right, and when you’re ready in every aspect to make that step, 100%. We’ll got for it.”

Bobby and Matt met on the 2019 series of TOWIE during a salsa class and ended up moving in together a few months later.

Neither have made any comments about the split on social media yet, but we’ll keep you posted!

