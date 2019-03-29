TOWIE’s Bobby Norris & Georgia Kousoulou Think Dan Edgar And Chloe Sims Could Get Married

Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar are getting serious. Picture: Instagram

They might be a new couple, but Dan and Chloe’s co-stars think there could be a The Only Way Is Essex wedding on the way!

It might be time to get a hat because it looks like there could be a TOWIE wedding on the cards – the cast think Dan Edgar and Chloe Sims could tie the knot!

Although they haven’t been together that long, and their romance hasn’t been without its controversy, The Only Way Is Essex’s Bobby Norris and Georgia Kousouslou think those two could go the distance.

Bobby told the tabloids, “I don't think any of us saw it coming. They had a good friendship and people have always told me that's the best way to start a relationship, by being friends first.

"Now we're already thinking what are we wearing to the wedding. We've got to go shopping up Bond Street."

Georgia was just as enthusiastic, adding, "I adore them. I love Chloe and I love Dan. They're both my friends so it's a dream. We better be bridesmaids after everything!"

Although her family and friends had their concerns, Chloe previously revealed that she wants to see how it will go with Dan, “Me and Dan are just seeing how it goes.

"We have grown close over four years of friendship. We’re just spending time together.

"The idea that it was a holiday fling in Thailand made it sound cheap! I am not a fling type of girl and I wouldn’t cry my eyes out about a fling. There’s a lot of mutual respect there.

"We are not going to put any pressure on it or ourselves as the biggest thing for us both is that we were friends. It is really important for me to stay friends with him and not damage our friendship."

