Courtney Green Branded Bitter By Axed TOWIE Star Kady McDermott

4 February 2019, 12:12

Kady McDermott and Courtney Green beef on Twitter about TOWIE axe
Kady McDermott and Courtney Green beef on Twitter about TOWIE axe. Picture: Instagram

The Only Way Is Essex stars Courtney Green and Kady McDermott have been having Twitter beef ever since the show axed a load of it's cast to make way for fresh faces.

Love Island's Kady Mcdermott has thrown shade at Courtney Green, branding her 'bitter' after she cryptically tweeted about 'karma' as news broke Myles Barnett and girlfriend Kady have been axed from The Only Way Is Essex to make room for new cast members.

TOWIE Bosses Ruthlessly Axe Eight Stars To Make Room For Fresh Faces Ahead Of New Series

It all started when Courtney tweeted that 'karma is a real thing guys!!!', which Kady took as a dig at her departure from the show and hit back that the reality star is still 'bitter' after she and Courtney's ex announced they were dating just weeks after her very public split from Myles on the show.

The two have a rocky past that played out on TOWIE when Kady introduced herself to Myles's ex just weeks after Courtney split from her cheating ex which saw her burst into tears and run off-screen.

She and Myles have since made amends and Courtney has a new boyfriend, recruitment consultant Callum Bushby.

View this post on Instagram

Night.

A post shared by •COURTNEY GREEN• (@courtneymegz) on

However, it seemed neither reality star could be bothered to continue the beef and both tweeted about killing the drama and getting on with their own business, but something tells us this may not be the end of the drama.

Kady McDermott cryptically brands people 'childish' after shady Twitter feud with Courtney Green
Kady McDermott cryptically brands people 'childish' after shady Twitter feud with Courtney Green. Picture: Instagram
Courtney Green tells people to mind their business on Twitter
Courtney Green tells people to mind their business on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest TOWIE News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Everything you need to know about Shipwrecked's Holly Hobin

Shipwrecked 2019: Hollie Hobin Age, Job, Instagram & Relationship Status

TV & Film

Ally Brooke may be joining Little Mix on their 2019 UK tour.

Former Fifth Harmony Member Ally Brooke Is Rumoured To Be Supporting Little Mix On 2019 Tour

Fifth Harmony

Ariana Grande wants fans to 'get off her nuts'.

Ariana Grande Has Had Enough Of Everybody Talking Trash About Her Japanese Tattoo

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson has been working on his new album.

Louis Tomlinson Confirms His New Single Is Coming Soon As Well As His Debut Album

Louis Tomlinson

Netflix has renewed Sex Education for a second series

Sex Education, Series 2: Everything We Want To See From The Second Season

TV & Film

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

How to have the most wholesome A F weekend

8 Cheap Ways To Have A Wholesome AF Weekend

Plan your perfect day with Harry Styles and find out if he'll show up

QUIZ: Plan Your Perfect Day With Harry Styles & We'll Tell You If He'd Show Up
Priyanka Chopra is the Bollywood actress married to Nick Jonas.

Who Is Priyanka Chopra? Everything You Need To Know About The Actress & Nick Jonas’s Wife
These Netflix stars would make the ultimate boy band

We've Built The Ultimate Netflix Boy Band & They're Totally Going To Be Number One

TV & Film

Kylie Jenner's amazing transformation.

Kylie Jenner Before And After - Check Out The Youngest Kardashian Sister's Rumoured Surgery & Transformation