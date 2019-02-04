Courtney Green Branded Bitter By Axed TOWIE Star Kady McDermott

Kady McDermott and Courtney Green beef on Twitter about TOWIE axe. Picture: Instagram

The Only Way Is Essex stars Courtney Green and Kady McDermott have been having Twitter beef ever since the show axed a load of it's cast to make way for fresh faces.

Love Island's Kady Mcdermott has thrown shade at Courtney Green, branding her 'bitter' after she cryptically tweeted about 'karma' as news broke Myles Barnett and girlfriend Kady have been axed from The Only Way Is Essex to make room for new cast members.

TOWIE Bosses Ruthlessly Axe Eight Stars To Make Room For Fresh Faces Ahead Of New Series

It all started when Courtney tweeted that 'karma is a real thing guys!!!', which Kady took as a dig at her departure from the show and hit back that the reality star is still 'bitter' after she and Courtney's ex announced they were dating just weeks after her very public split from Myles on the show.

The two have a rocky past that played out on TOWIE when Kady introduced herself to Myles's ex just weeks after Courtney split from her cheating ex which saw her burst into tears and run off-screen.

She and Myles have since made amends and Courtney has a new boyfriend, recruitment consultant Callum Bushby.

However, it seemed neither reality star could be bothered to continue the beef and both tweeted about killing the drama and getting on with their own business, but something tells us this may not be the end of the drama.

Kady McDermott cryptically brands people 'childish' after shady Twitter feud with Courtney Green. Picture: Instagram

Courtney Green tells people to mind their business on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest TOWIE News