TOWIE Bosses Ruthlessly Axe Eight Stars To Make Room For Fresh Faces Ahead Of New Series

1 February 2019, 15:21

Eight TOWIE cast members will not be returning for series 24.
Eight TOWIE cast members will not be returning for series 24. Picture: Instagram

The Only Way Is Essex has had a dramatic cast shake-up ahead of 24th series.

The forthcoming series of The Only Way Is Essex has had a shocking shake-up with eight stars leaving the show.

Myles Barnett has confirmed on Instagram that he's one of the stars that won’t be returning, saying: “After an eventful two years at TOWIE with many highs and lows I have taken the decision upon myself to leave TOWIE.”

View this post on Instagram

After an eventful two years at TOWIE with many highs and lows I have taken the decision upon myself to leave TOWIE. When something no longer fulfils you, makes your grow as a person or even just makes you happy it’s best to leave it in the past. This year I am solely focusing on my career and my relationship with Kady as they are the most important things to me right now, and the show wasn’t benefiting either of them. As most of you will probably know TOWIE brought out a side to me I wasn’t always proud of, as much as I enjoyed my time on it I started to find it very toxic and negative environment for myself. I am the happiest I’ve been in a very long time and I would like to keep it that way by removing any negativity in my life. I’m going to use my social media so you can all get an insight of my life and the highlights and get to know the real me, and more importantly so I can control how my life is shown instead of it being in the hands of tv editors who are strangers to me. Thank you for all your support the last two years, I have grown a lot as a person and I will forever be thankful for the experience and the life lessons it taught me.

A post shared by M Y L E S|B A R N E T T (@myles_barnett) on

“This year I am solely focusing on my career and my relationship with Kady as they are the most important things to me right now, and the show wasn’t benefiting either of them.” He added.

Kady McDermott is also not expected to return, along with Jon and Chris Clark.

Chloe Lewis also penned an exit speech on Instagram, expressing: “My life isn’t in it anymore & I feel as if it’s the right time for me to move on to other things”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by C H L O E | L E W I S (@chloelewis91) on

She thanked the show for the “amazing opportunities”.

Dean Ralph, Jordan Wright, Yazmin Oukhellou and brother Adam were also reportedly axed as the show replaces them with fresh faces.

A TOWIE spokesman said: "Every series we review our cast to ensure we're following the lives of those who are most interesting and willing to share their real lives and relationship highs and lows.”

It was revealed: "A number of cast have been notified that they're not being contracted for the start of series 24."

However, a return has not been ruled out for some: "We look to bring in some fresh new faces, however we've always maintained that cast can return as and when the timing is right for them and the show.”

However, judging by most statements, the feeling's mutual.

We can’t wait to see the new cast line-up.

