Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019: How Much Are Maroon 5 Getting Paid To Perform?

Maroon 5 will perform at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. Picture: Getty

Maroon 5 will play this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Maroon 5 are confirmed to play this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show following in the footsteps of huge stars such as Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, and more.

However, the highly anticipated show does not actually pay its halftime acts a performance fee as a matter of NFL policy.

“We do not pay the artists,” an NFL spokesperson once explained to Forbes, “We cover expenses and production costs.”

Love Island’s Ellie Brown Defends Kaz Crossley And Josh Denzel After Break-Up

Though this may seem absurd, the Halftime Show stars in past years have seen a near triple-digit percentage spike in their music days following their performance.

However, though unpaid, Maroon 5 have opted for a huge $500,000 donation to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America ahead of their performance. In conjunction with the NFL and Interscope Records, their contribution “will have a major impact for children across the country," said lead singer Adam Levine.

“Playing the Super Bowl has been a dream of our band for a long time," Levine continued.

"We thank the NFL for the opportunity and also to them, along with Interscope Records, for making this donation."

Travis Scott, who will also perform during the halftime show, recently announced that he would only play the show if the NFL joined him in making a $500,000 donation to non-profit Dreamcorps.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest News