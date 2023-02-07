Behati Prinsloo Responds To Fake Podcast Teaser Claiming Adam Levine Will Address Cheating Scandal

By Capital FM

Adam Levine was accused of having an affair with Sumner Stroh whilst married to Behati Prinsloo and now rumours of him doing a tell-all interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast have gone viral.

Behati Prinsloo has reacted to the speculation that her husband and Maroon 5 star Adam Levine will be getting candid about his cheating scandal on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

It all started when CHD host Alex Cooper shared a teaser for an upcoming episode of her popular podcast on Instagram, dropping hints she’ll be chatting to the band’s frontman about his alleged affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

Adam Levine Makes First Performance Since Cheating Scandal

She said in the teaser: “I’ve always been a huge Maroon 5 fan, and I’m glad that you agreed to sit down with me today and discuss the scandal surrounding the infidelity in your marriage,” adding, “How many times did you cheat with women that you met on Instagram?” before the music cuts to his smash hit ‘She Will Be Loved’.

The episode is set to air on Wednesday, 8th February, with fans going wild in the comments about the possibility of Adam getting candid about the cheating allegations.

Adam Levine was accused of having an affair whilst married to Behati Prinsloo. Picture: Getty

Behati Prinsloo shut down rumours that Adam Levine will address the cheating allegations in a tell-all. Picture: Alamy

However, Victoria’s Secret model and Adam’s wife Behati was quick to shut down any speculation of a tell-all interview as she directly commented on the video, simply penning: “LOL.”

This comes just a week after Behati and Adam welcomed their third child together.

The pair have largely kept their lives off of social media following the cheating scandal which took over the internet back in September last year.

Behati Prinsloo laughed off claims Adam Levine would be addressing the cheating scandal. Picture: Instagram

Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had a year-long affair with Adam Levine. Picture: Sumner Stroh/Instagram

Instagram model Sumner Stroh took to TikTok at the time to share alleged screenshots of DMs from the singer 'proving' their year-long affair as well as his ask to name his third child after her.

Adam denied having an affair, but said in a statement that he ‘crossed the line’ and ‘became inappropriate in certain instances’.

As for the Call Her Daddy podcast episode, host Alex Cooper confirmed shortly after the teaser went viral that she was doing an episode with actor Adam DeVine, who holds a similar name to the Maroon 5 star.

