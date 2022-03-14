Tom Hiddleston And Zawe Ashton Look Loved Up On The BAFTAs Red Carpet

14 March 2022, 14:04

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton looked adorable on the carpet
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton looked adorable on the carpet. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans couldn't get enough of Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton as they attended the British Film Academy Awards.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton made waves when they stepped out onto the red carpet at the 2022 BAFTAs.

The talented pair posed hand in hand as they walked the event that took place at The Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday (March 13) – and they looked as loved up as ever!

Some fans took to Twitter to express their surprise over the couple, with many not realising that Tom, 41, and Zawe, 37, had been dating for years.

Tom and Zawe have been together for three years
Tom and Zawe have been together for three years. Picture: Alamy

The Avengers actor presented the Best Film BAFTA at the award show and brought girlfriend Zawe as his date. Despite having been together since 2019, the couple rarely makes public appearances.

Fans couldn't help but gush over the couple's red carpet antics online, with many Twitter users pointing out how adorable the acting duo was being as they posed for the paparazzi.

One user wrote: "GOD BLESS TOM HIDDLESTON AND ZAWE ASHTON."

Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston attended the 2022 BAFTAs together
Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston attended the 2022 BAFTAs together. Picture: Alamy
The pair met during a broadway production in New York in 2019
The pair met during a broadway production in New York in 2019. Picture: Alamy

Another posted: "I'm telling you Tom Hiddleston smiling while looking at Zawe is my favourite thing in the whole world."

The Marvel man and Fresh Meat actress met in 2019 when they co-starred in the Broadway play, Betrayal.

Zawe will soon be joining her long-term boyfriend as a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she will be debuting an undisclosed villain role in The Marvels, coming out in 2023.

