Tom Grennan released a statement following the attack. Picture: Alamy/Tom Grennan/Instagram

Tom Grennan has released a statement following the violent attack he was victim to in New York following one of his shows.

Tom Grennan has been hospitalised following an ‘unprovoked attack and robbery’ in Manhattan following his New York headline show, which has left him with multiple injuries.

The 26-year-old musician released a statement about the incident and revealed that he is suffering from a ruptured ear, torn eardrum as well as issues with a previously fractured jaw.

The ‘Little Bit Of Love’ musician’s team wrote in the statement posted the same day as the attack: “In the early hours of this morning after Tom’s New York show he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan.”

The frightening event unravelled after Grennan’s concert at Bowery Ballroom in the city on April 20 – the show was the fifth date of his North American tour.

Tom Grennan is currently in hospital following a scary attack in New York. Picture: Alamy

The statement revealed to fans that the star is remaining positive throughout his recovery: "Tom is currently in hospital being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn ear-drum and issue with his previously fractured jaw.

"Despite this, Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring," his team wrote on his social media.

Following the robbery, his upcoming show in Washington was postponed as Grennan remains in hospital.

"Tom is desperate not to let anyone down, however we have taken the precautionary decision to postpone the Washington show tomorrow to a later date, with details to follow."

Tom Grennan was robbed after his New York show on April 20. Picture: Tom Grennan/Instagram

The post ended on a positive note, promising to keep fans updated with any changes made to his touring schedule. His management wrote: "We wish to thank Tom’s incredible US fans for their support and understanding."

Prior to the shocking incident, the pop star has posted to Instagram to share with his followers how much he was loving 'the Big Apple', accompanies with shots of him on stage.

Tom embarked on the North American leg of his tour earlier this month and had planned to complete four more shows in major cities before the attack has thrown these dates into question.

Tom Grennan is scheduled to be on tour all Spring and Summer. Picture: Tom Grennan/Instagram

On May 28, the ‘Let’s Go Home Together’ singer is set to kick off his Spring/Summer Tour that will see him perform a whopping 28 shows and will begin in the UK.

So far, Tom’s team has only announced that his Washington concert has been cancelled due to the attack.

