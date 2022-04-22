Tom Grennan In Recovery After ‘Unprovoked Attack’ In New York After Show

22 April 2022, 09:21

Tom Grennan released a statement following the attack
Tom Grennan released a statement following the attack. Picture: Alamy/Tom Grennan/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tom Grennan has released a statement following the violent attack he was victim to in New York following one of his shows.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Grennan has been hospitalised following an ‘unprovoked attack and robbery’ in Manhattan following his New York headline show, which has left him with multiple injuries.

The 26-year-old musician released a statement about the incident and revealed that he is suffering from a ruptured ear, torn eardrum as well as issues with a previously fractured jaw.

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Se

The ‘Little Bit Of Love’ musician’s team wrote in the statement posted the same day as the attack: “In the early hours of this morning after Tom’s New York show he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan.”

The frightening event unravelled after Grennan’s concert at Bowery Ballroom in the city on April 20 – the show was the fifth date of his North American tour.

Tom Grennan is currently in hospital following a scary attack in New York
Tom Grennan is currently in hospital following a scary attack in New York. Picture: Alamy

The statement revealed to fans that the star is remaining positive throughout his recovery: "Tom is currently in hospital being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn ear-drum and issue with his previously fractured jaw.

"Despite this, Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring," his team wrote on his social media.

Following the robbery, his upcoming show in Washington was postponed as Grennan remains in hospital.

"Tom is desperate not to let anyone down, however we have taken the precautionary decision to postpone the Washington show tomorrow to a later date, with details to follow."

Tom Grennan was robbed after his New York show on April 20
Tom Grennan was robbed after his New York show on April 20. Picture: Tom Grennan/Instagram

The post ended on a positive note, promising to keep fans updated with any changes made to his touring schedule. His management wrote: "We wish to thank Tom’s incredible US fans for their support and understanding."

Prior to the shocking incident, the pop star has posted to Instagram to share with his followers how much he was loving 'the Big Apple', accompanies with shots of him on stage.

Tom embarked on the North American leg of his tour earlier this month and had planned to complete four more shows in major cities before the attack has thrown these dates into question.

Tom Grennan is scheduled to be on tour all Spring and Summer
Tom Grennan is scheduled to be on tour all Spring and Summer. Picture: Tom Grennan/Instagram

On May 28, the ‘Let’s Go Home Together’ singer is set to kick off his Spring/Summer Tour that will see him perform a whopping 28 shows and will begin in the UK.

So far, Tom’s team has only announced that his Washington concert has been cancelled due to the attack.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Coachella is available to watch for free online through a live stream - here's the lowdown

How To Watch Coachella 2022 In The UK & Livestream Online

What happened with Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim and why the Selling Sunset couple split

Why Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Split & How Long They Were Together
Here's the lowdown on the brand new episodes in season 5 of Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset Season 5: How Many Episodes & When They Air On Netflix

All the details on Netflix newcomer, Joe Locke...

Who Plays Charlie Spring In Netflix's 'Heartstopper'? Everything You Need To Know About Joe Locke

TV & Film

I'm A Celebrity is said to be returning for an all-stars series with some fan-favourite contestants

I’m A Celebrity Stars From Past Set To Return For ‘Secret All-Stars Spin-Off’

Nat's hit-and-run investigation has developed

The Hit-And-Run Case Of Gogglebox Star Ellie Warner's Boyfriend Has Developed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star