Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Tom Grennan set the bar high with his stellar set at the #CapitalJBB.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tom Grennan gave a truly unforgettable performance during his first-ever appearance at the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

The star kicked off his set with 'Don't Take The Heart', and in the process sent all 16,000 fans hearts racing as his incredible vocals ricocheted around the O2 arena!

And it gets better... Tom invited none other than X Factor icon Ella Henderson on-stage to perform their smash-hit 'Let's Go Home Together'

From 'Little Bit Of Love' to 'By Your Side', the #CapitalJBB crowd got all the upbeat bops – check it out below...

Tom Grennan brought all the bangers to the JBB. Picture: Alamy

WATCH: Tom Grennan kicks off the festive fun with 'Don't Break The Heart'

WATCH: Ella Henderson returns to the #CapitalJBB stage to belt out their hit 'Let's Go Home Together'

WATCH: Tom Grennan smashed his performance of 'By Your Side'

WATCH: 'Little Bit Of Love' lit up the crowds at The O2 Arena

Tom Grennan dueted with Ella Henderson. Picture: Alamy

Tom Grennan Jingle Bell Ball 2021 set list:

‘Don't Break The Heart’

‘Little Bit Of Love’

'Let's Go Home Together'

'By Your Side'

Tom Grennan wowed everyone with his Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard debut on Saturday, December 12 at The O2 Arena.

> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard