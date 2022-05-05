Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey’s Family Confirm Cause Of Death

5 May 2022, 10:24

Kailia Posey died by suicide aged just 16
Kailia Posey died by suicide aged just 16. Picture: Kailia Posey/Instagram
Kailia Posey tragically died by her suicide, her family have confirmed.

Toddlers and Tiaras star Kailia Posey tragically took her own life at just 16 years old.

Kailia’s family confirmed in a statement to TMZ: "Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life."

How To Maintain Your Mental Health Amid The 24-Hour News Cycle

The heartbroken family listed everything Kailia had ahead of her, saying: “She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life.”

Kailia Posey attended prom days before her death
Kailia Posey attended prom days before her death. Picture: Marcy Posey Gatterman/Instagram
Kailia Posey was known for the viral meme 'grinning girl'
Kailia Posey was known for the viral meme 'grinning girl'. Picture: TLC

Kailia was also trained as a contortionist by her mum, receiving professional touring job offers for her impressive talent.

She’d also been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school in the new term.

The young star’s family confirmed her death in a statement, with her mum writing: "I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever".

Kailia found fame on TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras, even becoming a popular internet meme as ‘grinning girl’.

The show ran from 2009 to 2013 and featured families preparing their children to compete in beauty pageants, something Kailia took part in until her teens.

She also starred in 2019 Netflix movie Eli, alongside Sadie Sink.

Just days before her death the 16-year-old had celebrated her birthday with her friends and family and attended her school Prom.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans at samaritans.org or call on 116 123.

Taylor Swift

