Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey Dead Aged 16

4 May 2022, 11:13 | Updated: 4 May 2022, 12:00

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Toddlers and Tiaras star Kailia Posey has died at the age of 16.

Kailia Posey, who was a child star on Toddlers and Tiaras, has died aged just 16, her mum has confirmed.

In a statement shared on Facebook by Kailia’s mum Marcy Posey Gatterman the family shared the heartbreaking news.

She wrote: “I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

Kailia Posey's mum confirmed her daughter's death in a statement
Kailia Posey's mum confirmed her daughter's death in a statement. Picture: Kailia Posey/Instagram
Kailia Posey died aged 16
Kailia Posey died aged 16. Picture: Kailia Posey/Instagram
Kailia Posey was also known for being the star of this viral meme
Kailia Posey was also known for being the star of this viral meme. Picture: TLC

Kailia’s mum also posted a photo of her daughter alongside the statement.

A cause of death has not yet been publicly shared.

Kailia starred on Toddlers and Tiaras when she was a child after she started doing pageants when she was three years old.

Her mum Marcy trained her to be a contortionist and also appeared on the TLC series with her daughter.

The teenager celebrated her 16th birthday just a week before her death, posting a series of pictures from her celebrations with her friends and family.

Her last photo was uploaded on April 23, showing her posing on a stairway in a red cut-out dress.

Kailia’s post is now flooded with tributes from her friends and followers, commenting ‘rest in peace’ and ‘fly high, Kailia’.

