Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey Dead Aged 16
4 May 2022, 11:13 | Updated: 4 May 2022, 12:00
Toddlers and Tiaras star Kailia Posey has died at the age of 16.
Kailia Posey, who was a child star on Toddlers and Tiaras, has died aged just 16, her mum has confirmed.
In a statement shared on Facebook by Kailia’s mum Marcy Posey Gatterman the family shared the heartbreaking news.
She wrote: “I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."
Kailia’s mum also posted a photo of her daughter alongside the statement.
A cause of death has not yet been publicly shared.
Kailia starred on Toddlers and Tiaras when she was a child after she started doing pageants when she was three years old.
Her mum Marcy trained her to be a contortionist and also appeared on the TLC series with her daughter.
The teenager celebrated her 16th birthday just a week before her death, posting a series of pictures from her celebrations with her friends and family.
Her last photo was uploaded on April 23, showing her posing on a stairway in a red cut-out dress.
Kailia’s post is now flooded with tributes from her friends and followers, commenting ‘rest in peace’ and ‘fly high, Kailia’.