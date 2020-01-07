Timothée Chalamet Is Set To Play Bob Dylan In Upcoming Film 'Going Electric'

Timothée Chalamet set to play Bob Dylan in biopic. Picture: Getty Images

We may be getting our very favourite, Timothée Chalamet, back on our screens as he's in talks to play a young Bob Dylan in an upcoming film directed by James Mangold and we couldn't be more excited!

Timothée Chalamet won't be off our screens for very long (or, if you're us, ever) as he's set to play a young Bob Dylan in an upcoming film about the singer's evolution from folk music to rock-and-roll, and we couldn't think of a better person to play the brooding musician!

News of the film, reportedly called Going Electric and directed by James Mangold, the man behind the acclaimed Logan has got fans seriously excited, not only because of their physical resemblance, but because we're being treated to more Timothée screen time than ever before, which is only ever a good thing.

Timothée Chalamet is BOOKED to play Bob Dylan in his new biopic, I’m beyond excited for this pic.twitter.com/qZdNxUugmc — kai (@fairylightselio) January 6, 2020

Having just put on a seriously stunning performance in Greta Gerwig's Little Women as Laurie, everyone is eager to know what else they can expect to see the Call Me By Your Name actor starring in, so it's a sigh of relief to know he hasn't going any plans to slow down in 2020.

He's currently filming for his first ever leading blockbuster role in the sci-fi adaptation of Dune, which he is starring in alongside Zendaya and Jason Momoa which isn't set for release until November of this year- if that gives you any indication of the time we'll have to wait for his Bob Dylan role.

timothée posted this when filming Dune...a bob dylan song playing already signed on to this dylan movie...was giving us a clue omfg it’s the filmmaker that made ford vs ferrari HE IS THE MOMENT and beyond pic.twitter.com/7oc0PgQDsz — bri (@lauriesloves) January 7, 2020

An eagle eyed fan spotted the actor playing Bob's music in the background whilst on set for Dune months ago, wondering if he was hinting the role was to come.

They wrote: "Timothée posted this when filming Dune...a bob dylan song playing already signed on to this dylan movie...was giving us a clue omfg it’s the filmmaker that made ford vs ferrari HE IS THE MOMENT and beyond."

2020 is already set to be a great one for the Oscar nominee, so we can't wait to see what else he has in store for us?!

