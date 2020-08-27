TikTok Star Recreates Kissing Booth Scenes In Hilarious Video

27 August 2020, 12:47

Fans of The Kissing Booth praised the TikTok star for the funny clip
Fans of The Kissing Booth praised the TikTok star for the funny clip. Picture: Netflix/TikTok

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King have reposted a super funny video of a TikTok star recreating various scenes from the Netflix film.

The Kissing Booth became super popular with fans after it first dropped on Netflix and now some people can’t get enough of it that they’re remaking scenes!

One TikTok star named Reinaldo Garcia - @reinaldokai - has recreated a number of scenes from the movie and they’re so funny that co-stars Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King have reposted his video.

The Kissing Booth’s Jacob Elordi Kissed Tommy Dorfman And The Internet Has Lost It

The hilarious clip popped off on the app, receiving over 1.1million plays in less than 24 hours!

He wrote: “Quick disclaimer: There is no disrespect meant in my videos, I’m a fan of these films and they’re just meant to make people laugh and spread joy.”

Taylor Zakhar Perez shared the clip on Instagram
Taylor Zakhar Perez shared the clip on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

In the TikTok, Reinaldo reenacts various moments, from Elle and Marco’s iconic arcade dance scene to Noah greeting Elle with his ‘I miss you’ sign.

Fans took to the comments to share how much they laughed, with one writing: “The absolute best TikTok account there is. Love my daily laughs. This guy is pure genius and a hoot. Versatility in spades.”

“So we aren’t gonna talks by how he nailed the dance [sic],” wrote another.

Joey King reposted the TikTok
Joey King reposted the TikTok. Picture: Instagram

“The Marshmallow one sent me [crying emojis],” said a third.

Taylor shared the video on his Instagram story, directing fans to go and take a look and even put a ‘trolling’ sticker on top.

Joey went on to share the clip, writing: “I’m dead this is so funny.”

Gigi Hadid with her parents Yolanda and Mohamed

Who Are Gigi Hadid’s Parents? Meet Mum Yolanda And Dad Mohamed

