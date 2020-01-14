TikTok Hand Emoji Challenge: How Did It Start & Which Celebs Have Done It?

Hundreds of people have joined in on the new trend. Picture: TikTok

Here's everything we know about the new TikTok hand emoji challenge.

TikTok is absolutely bursting full of hilarious challenges, but we think the hand challenge is one of our favourites.

The trick, which has circulated all over the app, sees the likes of the Jonas Brothers participating in the fun - and of course they nailed it!

But how did it start and where did it come from?

Here's everything we know...

What is it?

Basically, a list of hand emojis appear on the screen (such as a thumbs up or peace sign) and the trick is to replicate them with your hands in the same order as it appears.

If that isn't tricky enough, you must do it to the beat of the song, 'Y2K & Bbno$ - Lalala (ilkan Gunuc Remix)'.

Dan Osborne did the hand emoji challenge. Picture: TikTok

When did it start?

There are hundreds of video compilations of users trying the challenge so it's hard to say when it actually started, but it's been taking over the app since December 2019.

The trend has seen more fans try it as it's become one of the biggest hashtags on the app in 2020 so far.

Jonas Brothers did the hand emoji challenge. Picture: TikTok

Who's been doing it?

Not only have the JoBros joined in, but Diversity's Ashley Banjo has taken part to do a more complex version, using both hands and fans are impressed!

Queen of the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 jungle, Jacqueline Jossa has also posted her husband, Dan Osborne, doing the challenge.

Ashley Banjo did the hand emoji challenge. Picture: TikTok

How did it start?

It seems to have began after a similar challenge circulated on social media; the emoji face challenge.

It essentially was the same concept, but with face emojis cropping up and the trick was to replicate the expression on to your face.