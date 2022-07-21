The Weeknd Concert-Goer Dies After Falling 40ft From An Escalator

A fan died after The Weeknd's opening concert on the After Hours tour. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

A man has died after falling 40 feet from an escalator at The Weeknd’s opening concert in the US.

The man has been identified as Hugo Sanchez Marquez, who was sat on an escalator rail before falling to his death.

The incident happened shortly after The Weeknd’s concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Thursday.

He was rushed to Thomas Jefferson Hospital after the incident where he was pronounced dead just after midnight according to the police.

The Weeknd performing at his After Hours Til Dawn tour. Picture: Getty

The incident is being investigated by police but is believed to have been accidental.

Hugo’s friend Jammal Ransom told ABC: “Hugo was an awesome person. He’d love to travel. He was a good friend.”

Sanchez worked as a paralegal at The Rothenberg Law Firm, a personal injury firm.

The Weeknd is yet to speak out on the tragic accident.

His After Hours til Dawn tour continued in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday and goes to Boston this Thursday.

