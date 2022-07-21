The Weeknd Concert-Goer Dies After Falling 40ft From An Escalator

21 July 2022, 10:48 | Updated: 21 July 2022, 11:04

A fan died after The Weeknd's opening concert on the After Hours tour
A fan died after The Weeknd's opening concert on the After Hours tour. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

A man has died after falling 40 feet from an escalator at The Weeknd’s opening concert in the US.

The man has been identified as Hugo Sanchez Marquez, who was sat on an escalator rail before falling to his death.

The incident happened shortly after The Weeknd’s concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Idol: The Weeknd’s New TV Series Starring Lily-Rose Depp - All The Details

He was rushed to Thomas Jefferson Hospital after the incident where he was pronounced dead just after midnight according to the police.

The Weeknd performing at his After Hours Til Dawn tour
The Weeknd performing at his After Hours Til Dawn tour. Picture: Getty

The incident is being investigated by police but is believed to have been accidental.

Hugo’s friend Jammal Ransom told ABC: “Hugo was an awesome person. He’d love to travel. He was a good friend.”

Sanchez worked as a paralegal at The Rothenberg Law Firm, a personal injury firm.

The Weeknd is yet to speak out on the tragic accident.

His After Hours til Dawn tour continued in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday and goes to Boston this Thursday.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Gemma Owen's mum Louise has weighed in on Luca 'bullying' Tasha on Love Island

Love Island Star Gemma Owen’s Mum Weighs In On Luca ‘Bullying’ Tasha

This Winning Weekend we're sending you to the Wimbledon Championships

It's A Too Hot To Handle Prize This Winning Weekend On Capital

Radio

Get to know Love Island's new bombshell Jamie Allen from his age and Instagram to his football career

Meet Love Island Bombshell Jamie Allen: His Football Career, Age & Instagram

Who is Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul?

Who Is Adele’s Boyfriend Rich Paul? Inside Their Romance

Everything we know about Harry Styles' rumoured 'Pleasing' nail polish line

All The Info On Harry Styles' Very Own 'Pleasing' Nail Polish Line

Omaze is teaming up with Global's Make Some Noise

The Omaze Million Pound House Draw Is Teaming Up With Global’s Make Some Noise - Here's How To Enter

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

Exclusive
Halsey & Roman make amends

WATCH: Halsey & Roman Kemp Make Amends After Years Of Feuding

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star