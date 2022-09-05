The Weeknd Cancelled Concert Mid-Performance After Losing Singing Voice

The Weeknd cut his latest concert short. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

The Weeknd has publicly apologised after cancelling a concert mid-performance, he promised fans "I'll make it up to you with a new date".

The Weeknd cut his latest concert short after just three songs, expressing to the audience that he had lost his voice.

The musician – who also goes by the name Abel Tesfaye – cancelled his The After Hours Til Dawn sold-out show mid-performance on September 3 at the Sofi Stadium in California.

The 32-year-old musician announced to the 70,000-strong audience that he had to end the concert after he lost his voice in the middle of ‘Can’t Feel My Face’.

Clips online show that the 'Save Your tears' singer left the stage before his hit song concluded before the venue lights were tuned back on.

The Weeknd apologised to fans for the cancellation. Picture: Getty

The Weeknd then returned to the stage to address the crowd: "This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you right now."

He promised to make it up to the fans, he said: "I’m going to make sure everyone is good, you’ll get your money back. But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys."

Abel continued to to explain the situation and why he left the stage, saying: "But I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it.

"I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I’m so sorry. I love you guys so much," the singer passionately said.

The Weeknd had to cancel his second LA concert because he began to lose his voice. pic.twitter.com/cW484YkZXz — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 4, 2022

Following the concert, he released a statement on Twitter: "My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date."

Fans quickly offered their support to Abel following the unfortunate vocal issues that interrupted his latest tour date.

