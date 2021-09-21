The Wanted Share Sweet Hug With Tom Parker As Band Make Emotional Return To The Stage

The Wanted had their first show in seven years. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

The Wanted reunited for a live show on Monday night, to raise money for Tom Parker’s In My Head charity.

Tom Parker, 33, organised a concert at the Royal Albert Hall for Stand Up to Cancer after discovering he had an inoperable brain tumour last year.

Max George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaren and Nathan Sykes joined The Wanted bandmate Tom for a live show before their greatest hits album is released later this year.

The Wanted Is Coming Back And Our 2010 Selves Are So Happy

Tom became emotional at one point during the show but his bandmates were quick to stand by his side and wrap him in a group hug.

The Wanted are making a comeback. Picture: Getty

The sweet moment was captured on Instagram, with Tom later posting it with the caption: “What a moment. Love you all @thewantedmusic.”

Tom took to Instagram Stories after the show to thank the thousands of fans who attended the concert.

He said: “Absolutely overwhelmed. It’s 10 to 2 in the morning and I’m going to go to bed now. Massive thank you to everyone involved, all the fans, all the crew, everyone’s been amazing.

“I’m looking forward to watching the livestream tomorrow.”

McFly, Ed Sheeran, Liam Payne, Becky Hill and Sigrid also joined the show, which was fronted by Capital’s Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay, to support Tom.

Monday night was the band’s first performance together in seven years, with fans turning out in their legions to celebrate the group’s comeback.

Tom later said on social media he was sorry he couldn’t come and meet the awaiting crowds due to covid fears, but thanked them for their support nonetheless.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital