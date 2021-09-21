The Wanted Share Sweet Hug With Tom Parker As Band Make Emotional Return To The Stage

21 September 2021, 13:33

The Wanted had their first show in seven years
The Wanted had their first show in seven years. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Wanted reunited for a live show on Monday night, to raise money for Tom Parker’s In My Head charity.

Tom Parker, 33, organised a concert at the Royal Albert Hall for Stand Up to Cancer after discovering he had an inoperable brain tumour last year.

Max George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaren and Nathan Sykes joined The Wanted bandmate Tom for a live show before their greatest hits album is released later this year.

The Wanted Is Coming Back And Our 2010 Selves Are So Happy

Tom became emotional at one point during the show but his bandmates were quick to stand by his side and wrap him in a group hug.

The Wanted are making a comeback
The Wanted are making a comeback. Picture: Getty

The sweet moment was captured on Instagram, with Tom later posting it with the caption: “What a moment. Love you all @thewantedmusic.”

Tom took to Instagram Stories after the show to thank the thousands of fans who attended the concert.

He said: “Absolutely overwhelmed. It’s 10 to 2 in the morning and I’m going to go to bed now. Massive thank you to everyone involved, all the fans, all the crew, everyone’s been amazing.

“I’m looking forward to watching the livestream tomorrow.”

McFly, Ed Sheeran, Liam Payne, Becky Hill and Sigrid also joined the show, which was fronted by Capital’s Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay, to support Tom.

Monday night was the band’s first performance together in seven years, with fans turning out in their legions to celebrate the group’s comeback.

Tom later said on social media he was sorry he couldn’t come and meet the awaiting crowds due to covid fears, but thanked them for their support nonetheless.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Little Mix have amassed an incredible fortune

How Much Are Little Mix Worth? Net Worth Of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Little Mix

Who is Jade Thirlwall's boyfriend Jordan Stephens?

Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens' Relationship

Little Mix

Shawn Mendes was asked about Harry Styles in a lie-detector challenge

Fans React After Shawn Mendes Says He’s ‘Nicer Than Harry Styles’

Who is Mimi Keene?

Who Is Sex Education's Mimi Keene? All The Details On The Actress Who Plays Ruby

The rare snap of Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and baby Khai has sent fans into meltdown

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's Rare Photo With Baby Khai Has Us In Our Feels

Harry Styles left the 'Fine Line' tune off his setlist

Why Harry Styles Won’t Perform 'To Be So Lonely'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him