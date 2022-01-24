The Masked Singer Fans Convinced They've Uncovered Panda's Identity With One Direction Link

The Masked Singer’s Panda gave away a huge clue about their identity with their One Direction performance.

The Masked Singer UK fans have uncovered a huge clue about Panda’s identity.

The ITV series sees celebs dressed up as various characters as they let their performances hint at their identity and the Panda’s latest clue has referenced One Direction.

Harry Styles Admits He Was 'Afraid' Of One Direction Ending

In the clues, Panda said: “I like to follow my own path. Sometimes you find a fork in the road and make a choice to explore another avenue."

The mystery performer then went on to stage to sing One Direction’s popular hit ‘Story Of My Life’ and now fans are convinced they’ve uncovered the link between Panda and 1D.

Fans are convinced they've uncovered the link between Panda and One Direction. Picture: Alamy

Fans have been speculating that the celeb in Panda’s costume could be Australian-British singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia, who was a judge on the X Factor when Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik were put together in One Direction.

Another theory is that the Panda is Cheryl, who was also a judge at the time and went on to date Liam, with whom she now shares 4-year-old son Bear Payne.

Taking to Twitter to share their theories, one fan penned: “Panda is Natalie Imbruglia, she was on the X factor panel when one direction were formed."

"I'm still sure this is Natalie Imbruglia,” speculated another.

Some Masked Singer fans are convinced Panda is Cheryl. Picture: Alamy

A third went on to say: “Surely Panda is Cheryl Cole? Son called Bear, sang one direction and the father of her child is in one direction, was a judge on X factor! #Panda #TheMaskedSinger.”

“Panda has to be Cheryl..... lots of 1D references... and doesnt she have a child called Bear? Eyes#TheMaskedSinger.”

Panda is still in the competition so fans will have to wait to find out who Panda really is.

