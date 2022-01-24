The Masked Singer Fans Convinced They've Uncovered Panda's Identity With One Direction Link

24 January 2022, 12:23

Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Masked Singer’s Panda gave away a huge clue about their identity with their One Direction performance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Masked Singer UK fans have uncovered a huge clue about Panda’s identity.

The ITV series sees celebs dressed up as various characters as they let their performances hint at their identity and the Panda’s latest clue has referenced One Direction.

Harry Styles Admits He Was 'Afraid' Of One Direction Ending

In the clues, Panda said: “I like to follow my own path. Sometimes you find a fork in the road and make a choice to explore another avenue."

The mystery performer then went on to stage to sing One Direction’s popular hit ‘Story Of My Life’ and now fans are convinced they’ve uncovered the link between Panda and 1D.

Fans are convinced they've uncovered the link between Panda and One Direction
Fans are convinced they've uncovered the link between Panda and One Direction. Picture: ITV
Fans are convinced they've uncovered the link between Panda and One Direction
Fans are convinced they've uncovered the link between Panda and One Direction. Picture: Alamy

Fans have been speculating that the celeb in Panda’s costume could be Australian-British singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia, who was a judge on the X Factor when Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik were put together in One Direction.

Another theory is that the Panda is Cheryl, who was also a judge at the time and went on to date Liam, with whom she now shares 4-year-old son Bear Payne.

Taking to Twitter to share their theories, one fan penned: “Panda is Natalie Imbruglia, she was on the X factor panel when one direction were formed."

"I'm still sure this is Natalie Imbruglia,” speculated another.

Some people think Natalie Imbruglia is behind the Panda costume
Some people think Natalie Imbruglia is behind the Panda costume. Picture: Alamy
Some Masked Singer fans are convinced Panda is Cheryl
Some Masked Singer fans are convinced Panda is Cheryl. Picture: Alamy

A third went on to say: “Surely Panda is Cheryl Cole? Son called Bear, sang one direction and the father of her child is in one direction, was a judge on X factor! #Panda #TheMaskedSinger.”

“Panda has to be Cheryl..... lots of 1D references... and doesnt she have a child called Bear? Eyes#TheMaskedSinger.”

Panda is still in the competition so fans will have to wait to find out who Panda really is.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Adele apologised to fans for cancelling her Vegas shows

Adele Has Been Calling Fans Directly To Apologise For Cancelling Vegas Shows

Julia Fox put the rumours to rest regarding her romance with Kanye

Julia Fox Rejects Rumours That She's Dating Kanye West 'For The Money'

McDonald's has removed items from their breakfast menu

McDonald’s Remove Items From Breakfast Menu & Hint New Addition Is To Come

Too Hot To Handle stars arrested & fined for bad behaviour on flight home from filming

Too Hot To Handle Stars Arrested & Fined After Abusing Staff On Flight Home From Filming

Anne-Marie had quite the journey to becoming the famous pop star we know now

How Did Anne-Marie Become Famous? A Look Back At Her Career So Far

Anne-Marie is bringing her 'Dysfunctional' tour to the UK and Ireland in May 2022

Anne-Marie Dysfunctional Tour 2022: Set List, Support Acts, Videos And Pictures

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star