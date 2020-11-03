The End of the F***ing World Season 3: Will The Drama Get A Third Series?

Will The End of the F***ing World get a third season? Picture: Netflix

After season two of The End of the F***ing World aired in November last year, fans want to know when a third season will be released.

In November 2019, viewers were treated to a second instalment of The End of the F***ing World, which left fans of Alyssa and James wondering when they can get more episodes.

An official third season has not been confirmed, as the show's creator, Charlie Covell, has shown some reluctance to continue the franchise.

"I don't think you’re going to get another series. I think sometimes it's good to just stop things and I hope when you see the end you'll agree. I think you can push things but this feels like an actual end. Sorry," said Charlie.

Alex Lawther, who plays James in the series, said that it was very early to discuss plans for a third season, whilst his co-star, Jessica Barden joked that she may not even be an actress by the time the third season was in production.

Jessica Barden and Alex Lawther are set to star in the third season of The End of the F***ing World. Picture: Getty

There is still hope for a third season, however, as the second season of The End of the F***ing World wasn't commissioned until nearly a year after the first season aired.

