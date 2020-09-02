Netflix Now Have A Watch Free Page For Non-Subscribers

Love is Blind and Stranger Things are available to watch for free on Netflix's new page. Picture: Netflix

Netflix has introduced a page where users can watch some of their content for free, without the need for a subscription.

You might finally be able to stop begging your mates for their Netflix logins, after the streaming giant created a page for non-subscribers to watch a small selection of its films and TV series.

Free titles, including Stranger Things and Love Is Blind, can be viewed by new users only on web platforms and Android devices.

After We Collided Cast: From Hero Fiennes Tiffin To Josephine Langford, All The Actors In Movie Sequel Revealed

The offer is not available on the Netflix app.

From binge-worthy series like Stranger Things to Sunday night viewing content like Our Planet, a number of Netflix’s top-rated originals are available to watch for free.

Bird Box can be watched for free on Netflix's new feature. Picture: Netflix

Here’s a complete list of the shows you can watch without a subscription…

- Stranger Things

- Grace and Frankie

- Murder Mystery

- Love Is Blind

- The Two Popes

- Bird Box

- When They See Us

- The Boss Baby Back in Business

- Our Planet

- Elite

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News