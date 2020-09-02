Netflix Now Have A Watch Free Page For Non-Subscribers

2 September 2020, 16:35

Love is Blind and Stranger Things are available to watch for free on Netflix's new page
Love is Blind and Stranger Things are available to watch for free on Netflix's new page. Picture: Netflix

Netflix has introduced a page where users can watch some of their content for free, without the need for a subscription.

You might finally be able to stop begging your mates for their Netflix logins, after the streaming giant created a page for non-subscribers to watch a small selection of its films and TV series.

Free titles, including Stranger Things and Love Is Blind, can be viewed by new users only on web platforms and Android devices.

After We Collided Cast: From Hero Fiennes Tiffin To Josephine Langford, All The Actors In Movie Sequel Revealed

The offer is not available on the Netflix app.

From binge-worthy series like Stranger Things to Sunday night viewing content like Our Planet, a number of Netflix’s top-rated originals are available to watch for free.

Bird Box can be watched for free on Netflix's new feature
Bird Box can be watched for free on Netflix's new feature. Picture: Netflix

Here’s a complete list of the shows you can watch without a subscription…

- Stranger Things

- Grace and Frankie

- Murder Mystery

- Love Is Blind

- The Two Popes

- Bird Box

- When They See Us

- The Boss Baby Back in Business

- Our Planet

- Elite

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News

More News

See more More News

Ed Sheeran names daughter after favourite book and recent getaway

Ed Sheeran's Baby Name 'Lyra Antarctica' Revealed: 'His Dark Materials' & Romantic Getaway Inspiration
Jason Bell is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Jason Bell Strictly Come Dancing: Who Is The NFL Player, What Is His Net Worth And Does He Have A Girlfriend?
Harry Styles is known for his famous curls

QUIZ: Prove You’re A True Harry Styles Fan And Match The Year To His Hairstyle

Features

James Jordan goes on Twitter rant about 'political correctness'

Ex-Strictly Star James Jordan Rants About 'Political Correctness' After Same Sex Couple Announcement
Chrishell Stause and Carole Baskin are on the Dancing with the Stars line-up

Carole Baskin And Chrishell Stause Join Dancing With The Stars – And Twitter's Reactions Are Everything
Deliveroo's 'Eat In To Help Out' Scheme offers five pounds off orders

How To Claim Deliveroo's 'Eat In To Help Out' & How Much Money Do You Get Off?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor