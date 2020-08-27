After We Collided Cast: From Hero Fiennes Tiffin To Josephine Langford, All The Actors In Movie Sequel Revealed

There will be a star-studded cast for After We Collided. Picture: Netflix

After We Collided is set to drop this October and will star a number of big names, including Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford and Dylan Sprouse, and here’s the full cast.

Netflix’s After was widely popular with fans everywhere after it first dropped last year and now everyone is gearing up for the sequel, After We Collided, which is set to be released in October.

With Hero Finnes Tiffin and Josephine Langford reprising their roles as Hardin Scott and Tessa Young, fans are excited to see what happened with their relationship, in the second instalment of the movie.

QUIZ: Can You Secure A Date With After We Collided’s Hero Fiennes Tiffin?

Joining the cast, Dylan Sprouse will be brand-new to the scene as Trevor Matthews - but who else will be starring in the hit movie sequel?

Here’s what we know…

Hero Fiennes Tiffin - Hardin Scott

Hero Fiennes Tiffin will star in After We Collided. Picture: PA

Hero will be returning to play Hardin Scott - the heartthrob at college and Tessa’s former flame.

Fans will get to see what happened after the first film ended on a cliffhanger, following on from the couple’s explosive break-up.

Josephine Langford - Tessa Young

Josephine Langford plays the main character, Tessa Young, in the Netflix film. Picture: PA

Josephine is set to come back as Tessa as the movie will follow her life after splitting from Hardin.

She’s also going to have her eyes on Trevor, putting her in a serious love triangle!

Dylan Sprouse - Trevor Matthews

Dylan Sprouse has a brand-new role in After We Collided. Picture: PA

This is the first time Dylan will appear in the film and he is set to play Tessa’s new love interest.

We’re preparing for some intense moments between the two!

Louise Lombard - Trish Daniels / Hardin’s mum

After fans have been preparing for the scene where Hardin's mum meets Tessa. Picture: PA

As a teaser clip showed, Louise Lombard is set to debut in the film as Hardin’s mum, who comes to visit him from England.

She ends up meeting Tessa, accidentally, when they’re all at the apartment at the same time.

John Jackson Hunter - Young Hardin Scott

Young Hardin Scott will be played by John Jackson Hunter. Picture: CW

John is known for his role in TV drama Dynasty, and will be appearing in After 2 as the young Hardin.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News