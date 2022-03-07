Taylor Swift Raves Over Zoe Kravitz's Performance In 'The Batman'

Taylor Swift is a big Kravitz fan. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift had nothing but words of praise for her friend Zoe Kravitz as she stars in the box-office smash-hit 'The Batman'.

Taylor Swift is always praising women in the biz – so it comes as no surprise that she took to social media to gush over her friend Zoe Kravitz in The Batman.

The hotly-anticipated Batman flick starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe hit theatres on March 4, with everyone flocking to the cinema to get their DC fix – even megastars like Taylor.

The three-hour feature film has been flooded with positive reviews online and the 'All Too Well' singer took a moment to share her words of adoration for Kravitz and celebrate arguably her biggest role to date.

Taylor Swift is supporting her friend Zoe's career. Picture: Alamy

Taylor lifted up her friend with an Instagram story as she posted a cheeky snap from within the theatre.

The photo showed Zoe on-screen donning her iconic Catwoman attire as she portrayed the character Selina Kyle, the pop sensation captioned the post: "@zoeisabellakravitz IS THE CATWOMAN OF DREAMS".

The 'Red' songstress gave the DC flick her stamp of approval as she wrote: "The Batman was PHENOMENAL!!!" – talk about high praise!

Zoe and Taylor have had a long-standing friendship ever since they were first spotted spending time in Swift's 'girl squad' back in 2014.

Zoe Kravitz is Catwoman in The Batman. Picture: Alamy

Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson co-starred in the DC film. Picture: Alamy

In fact, when Zoe was filming in London for the superhero movie, Swift was also in the capital with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

In 2020 it was reported that the stars formed an ‘isolation pod’ and they'd safely spend time together whilst they were both on the other side of the pond.

Zoe graced the cover of NYT Magazine for their winter issue in the same year, with editor Jake Silverstein revealing in an interview with Women's Wear Daily that Taylor helped the mag with the virtual shoot.

He revealed: "Zoe was being very strict about it anyway because she's shooting a movie and Taylor Swift was in her pod and willing to assist."

What an incredible friendship!

