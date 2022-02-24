Fans Are Losing It Over A 'Taylor Swift VS Harry Styles' Club Night

You can have the ultimate Taylor Swift and Harry Styles dance-off. Picture: Getty

A Taylor Swift X Harry Styles night is coming to a club in the UK and we're all a little too excited...

Is there a better way to spend an evening than singing your heart out to Taylor Swift and Harry Styles?

We didn't think so! Fans can do exactly this in a themed club event in Sheffield, where the pop sensation's anthems are played one after the other in the ultimate dance-off.

Organisers of the event are positively spoilt for choice with Harry and Tay's lengthy discographies, with there being 16 studio albums between them and an endless slew of mega-hits.

Fans are excited to hear Taylor Swift's biggest hits. Picture: Alamy

Harry Styles fans can dance to his discography. Picture: Alamy

Whether your tastes tilt more towards 'Watermelon Sugar' or 'I Bet You Think About Me' – your needs will be met with this mash-up of a night out...

The club night has been conjured by The Leadmill, a venue in Sheffield that often puts on curated pop-centric experiences.

The 'Styles VS Swift' event is the latest edition to their Midnight Memories series, making sure that all the One Direction fans' needs are met.

Online sleuths are constantly theorising about which songs from the respective musicians could be penned with each other in mind.

Many believe that tracks such as ‘Out of the Woods’, ‘Cardigan’ and of course 'Style’, are about Taylor's One Direction ex.

Likewise, Stylers think that ‘Two Ghosts’ from his debut album could be inspired by the historic relationship.

These artists drawing from experience in their songwriting makes a Styles VS Swift sing-along night all the more immersive!

What songs would you add to a Taylor VS Harry playlist?

