Taylor Swift Nearly Had A Cameo In 'Twilight: New Moon'

18 August 2022, 11:59

Taylor Swift could have been in Twilight?
Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift's offer to be in Twilight was turned down back in 2009, the New Moon director revealed that he regrets rejecting her, "I could’ve been hanging out with Taylor Swift"...

The Taylor Swift multiverse continues as it's been revealed that the pop star nearly bagged herself a cameo appearance in the Twilight movies!

Let's rewind to 2009, the 'Love Story' songstress was just as much of a fan of the vampire franchise as the rest of us, so much so that she pursued a small role on Twilight: New Moon.

Taylor Swift Responds To Copyright Claim: "Shake It Off Was Written Entirely By Me"

Chris Weitz, the director of the second movie adapted from Stephenie Meyer's book series, recently revealed that he "kicks himself" for turning Miss Swift down!

On August 16, he appeared on an episode of The Twilight Effect podcast where he dished on all things Taylor Swift in relation to the films – who knew she so nearly co-starred with her former flame Taylor Lautner!

Taylor Swift was nearly in the Twilight franchise back in 2009
Picture: Alamy
The Twilight Saga: New Moon came out in 2009
Picture: Alamy

Chris Weitz spoke to host Ashley Greene – who played Alice in the franchise – about how Taylor's Twilight opportunity cropped up.

He said during the podcast: “Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard, and Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie – not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard'."

He explained his decision to reject the singer's offer to appear in New Moon, recalling: “The hardest thing for me was to be like, the moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything.

"I kick myself for it too, because – I was like, wow, I could’ve been hanging out with Taylor Swift," the director regretfully admitted.

Taylor narrowly missed out on appearing in Twilight: New Moon
Picture: IMDB
Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner co-starred in 2009's Valentines Day
Picture: Alamy

"She must have been like, ‘Who is this jerk?’ But sometimes you make decisions thinking this is for the best of the film."

Fans were understandably shocked when they found out that Taylor's filmography could have included the cult classic films!

She may not have got a chance to act in the Twilight films but she did, as we all know, get to date a werewolf – the singer-songwriter dated Taylor Lautner in 2009, who famously played Jacob Black.

Taylor Squared, as they were affectionately called by fans, did however get to act alongside one another onscreen when they both appeared in Valentine's Day (2010) during their whirlwind romance.

