Taylor Swift’s Former NYC Townhouse On Cornelia Street Is On The Market For $45K A Month

Taylor Swift's Cornelia Street townhouse is available to rent. Picture: Getty/TikTok

You can rent Taylor Swift’s old home on Cornelia Street - and yes, it's the home she mentioned in a 2019 track on her ‘Lover’ album!

One of Taylor Swift’s most famous former homes is now on the market and it’s none other than her Cornelia Street townhouse!

The lavish property is located in Manhattan in New York City and the price tag of $45,000 per month does all the talking…

Die-hard Swifties will be familiar with the home as she pays mention to it in a song she named after the street, which was a popular track on her 2019 album, ‘Lover’.

Tay sings in the bop:

We were in the backseat / Drunk on something stronger than the drinks in the bar, I rent a place on Cornelia Street / I say casually in the car. - Taylor Swift, 'Cornelia Street' (2019)

Taylor Swift's former NYC townhouse is available to rent. Picture: Getty

Well, if you can raise the hefty funds, the townhouse will be available to rent from January 2023 after it was listed with the Corcoran Group - and they even shared a TikTok giving fans a walkthrough of the impressive property.

There’s an abundance of gorgeous living space inside the 5,500 square feet townhouse, inclusive of a jaw-dropping indoor pool attached to the living room - no wonder Tay name-dropped this place in her song!

There's also a very Taylor-esque part of the property; the terrace with a fireplace that is located just off of the main bedroom.

Taylor Swift's former home on Cornelia Street has been listed on the rental market. Picture: Getty

And just like that, we can picture the ‘Midnights’ songstress penning a number of hits on the stunning outdoor lounge.

Let it be noted, also, that the place she ‘sat on the roof’ with her ‘Lover’ is an impressive 700 square feet!

After the walkthrough of her former property, it’s clear that Taylor is clearly a queen with taste!

