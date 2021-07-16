This TikTok Star Looks More Like Taylor Swift Than Taylor Swift Does

16 July 2021, 15:05

This Taylor Swift looks more like Taylor than Taylor does
This Taylor Swift looks more like Taylor than Taylor does. Picture: Getty / TikTok
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift fans can’t get over a viral TikTok star who looks remarkably like the ‘Folklore’ hitmaker.

A Taylor Swift lookalike who went viral on TikTok a whole year ago is doing the rounds again after fans new to the app were left stunned at their similarities.

The TikTok user, named Ashley, says in her bio she is in fact a professional celebrity lookalike, and her videos look like actual Tay Tay creations.

Every Ariana Grande Lyric That Will Make You Feel Like Getting Your Life Together

With the signature red lip and short blonde hair, she’s well suited to Red-era Taylor but recent videos also show her with the ‘Folklore’ / ‘Evermore’ era fringe.

Pictured: Actual Taylor Swift
Pictured: Actual Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

Ashley is a cardiologist with a young daughter, who’s as stunned as the rest of us at her mum’s claim to fame.

In one video with her little girl, she reveals her daughter asked, ‘is that mummy on TV?’ after scrolling through Netflix and seeing the iconic pop star’s documentary, Miss Americana.

In 2020 Ashley revealed she gets mistaken for the ‘Bad Blood’ hitmaker more often after moving to Nashville – the pop sensation's hometown.

She also revealed her nickname has been ’TS’ since she was a youngster.

Ashley’s also a recent Olivia Rodrigo fan after the teen star too emerged as a Taylor stan.

She has a few hilarious TikToks miming along to the 18-year-old’s ballads and even one of her dressed up like Avril Lavigne – who Olivia also credits as a huge inspiration.

‘Omg it’s Taylor Swift’ is the kind of response that fills her comments section, but she’s often quick to remind them she is in fact a professional lookalike.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who is Love Island 2021 bombshell, Danny Bibby?

Get To Know Danny Bibby – Age, Job, Instagram & More On The Love Island 2021 Contestant

All the dumped Love Island contestants

Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2021? All The Dumped Contestants

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes have the best friendship

Shawn Mendes & Niall Horan Friendship Timeline From Duetting To Being Supportive AF

Features

Everything we know about Billie Eilish's second album

Billie Eilish 'Happier Than Ever' Album: Release Date, Track List And All The News

Billie Eilish

Anna Todd gave a first-look at songs potentially featured in 'After We Fell'.

After We Fell Soundtrack: First Glimpse Of The Songs Featured In Upcoming Film

Can we guess how old you are from these pop music questions?

QUIZ: Answer These 10 Pop Questions And We’ll Guess Your Exact Age Right Every Time

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2