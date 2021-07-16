This TikTok Star Looks More Like Taylor Swift Than Taylor Swift Does

This Taylor Swift looks more like Taylor than Taylor does. Picture: Getty / TikTok

Taylor Swift fans can’t get over a viral TikTok star who looks remarkably like the ‘Folklore’ hitmaker.

A Taylor Swift lookalike who went viral on TikTok a whole year ago is doing the rounds again after fans new to the app were left stunned at their similarities.

The TikTok user, named Ashley, says in her bio she is in fact a professional celebrity lookalike, and her videos look like actual Tay Tay creations.

With the signature red lip and short blonde hair, she’s well suited to Red-era Taylor but recent videos also show her with the ‘Folklore’ / ‘Evermore’ era fringe.

Pictured: Actual Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

Ashley is a cardiologist with a young daughter, who’s as stunned as the rest of us at her mum’s claim to fame.

In one video with her little girl, she reveals her daughter asked, ‘is that mummy on TV?’ after scrolling through Netflix and seeing the iconic pop star’s documentary, Miss Americana.

In 2020 Ashley revealed she gets mistaken for the ‘Bad Blood’ hitmaker more often after moving to Nashville – the pop sensation's hometown.

She also revealed her nickname has been ’TS’ since she was a youngster.

Ashley’s also a recent Olivia Rodrigo fan after the teen star too emerged as a Taylor stan.

She has a few hilarious TikToks miming along to the 18-year-old’s ballads and even one of her dressed up like Avril Lavigne – who Olivia also credits as a huge inspiration.

‘Omg it’s Taylor Swift’ is the kind of response that fills her comments section, but she’s often quick to remind them she is in fact a professional lookalike.

