Taylor Swift Gifts £10,000 Each To Two Mothers Struggling With Rent Due To Coronavirus

9 December 2020, 09:00

Taylor Swift donated £10k each to two struggling mothers
Taylor Swift donated £10k each to two struggling mothers. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift is known for her generous heart, often surprising people whether they’re fans or not with large donations of money when they need it most.

Taylor Swift has donated around £10,000 each to two mothers struggling financially after the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Folklore’ singer was inspired to help out after reading a Washington Post article about the huge numbers of American citizens who were behind on rent.

Which Albums Is Taylor Swift Re-Recording? A Guide To The Remake Of Her First Five Albums

One of the women, Nikki Cornwell from Nashville, said she owed $5000 (£3700) in rent when the job she was due to begin in May fell through after she tested positive for coronavirus and became extremely ill.

On her GoFund Me page she wrote about her fears her children wouldn’t be able to celebrate Christmas this year.

Donating $13,000 to the funds, Taylor commented: “Nikki, I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story. I'm so sorry for everything you've had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor.”

Taylor Swift is known for surprising people with donations
Taylor Swift is known for surprising people with donations. Picture: Getty

Taylor also made a sizeable donation to Shelbie Selewski from Michigan, who lost her job at the start of the pandemic and has found eviction notices taped to her door three times.

Her new baby was born with a collapsed lung, putting the little one at risk during the pandemic and the family have sold “everything we could possibly sell” to make ends meet.

Alongside her donation, Taylor commented: “Shelbie, I’m sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post. No one should have to feel the kind of stress that’s been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor.”

It’s not the first time Taylor has helped out those who need it most – earlier this year she donated £23,000 to an aspiring maths student who was offered a place at Warwick University.

She also quietly donated stimulus checks to fans struggling to pay their bills at the beginning of the pandemic.

